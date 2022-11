The U.S. housing market continues to show signs of weakening, impacting Seattle real estate tech companies such as Zillow Group and Redfin. And the trend may continue. “We think that the housing market could get worse,” Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “We haven’t seen U.S. home sales dip below 4 million units a year in decades — and the U.S. population has grown.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO