Write In For Wyoming Governor Only A Blip On Election Night
There was a lot of noise from Brent Bien fans. But little result. After the primary votes for the Republican nominee for Governor of Wyoming went Mark Gordon there were those who went home feeling a bit dissatisfied. Brent Bien fans had taken their campaign signs down and gone home.
county17.com
Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Gray is Wyoming’s next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
Gordon, Hageman projected winners in Wyoming
Gordon was the heavy favorite against Democrat Theresa A. Livingston and Libertarian Jared J. Baldes.
county17.com
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Election Results – Wyoming State Treasurer
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Curt Meier will be Wyoming's next State Treasurer.
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. The post Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor appeared first on Local News 8.
Sheridan Media
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022
On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, Holds Off Republican Challenger In Close House District 14 Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, held off strong push by Republican challenger Bryan Shuster to retain her House District 14 seat in the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday. Sherwood held a slim 106-vote lead over Shuster with only mail-in and absentee ballots...
oilcity.news
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
cowboystatedaily.com
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state’s Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday’s general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
county17.com
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
county17.com
Hageman wins election to Wyoming’s only U.S. House seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Harriet Hageman will be Wyoming’s next representative in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning the 2022 General Election. Hageman secured 132,172 votes with all 23 counties reporting after midnight, besting challengers Lynnette Grey Bull (Democrat), Richard Brubaker (Libertarian) and Marissa Joy Selvig (Constitution Party), according to unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
cowboystatedaily.com
Already The Reddest State, How Much Could Another ‘Red Wave’ Impact Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the low 40% range, it’s not hard to envision a “red wave” hitting America’s poll booths on Tuesday. In instances where a modern sitting president has had low approval...
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters Approve One Constitutional Amendment And Reject Another
Wyoming voters said yes to allow local governments to invest in stocks and equities, provided they get legislative approval, but said no to allowing district court judges to stay on the bench for a longer period of time. Constitutional Amendment A passed with 57% of the vote. If the Legislation...
Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved
Voters saw an advisory question on the ballot. The post Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved appeared first on Local News 8.
montanarightnow.com
Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act
New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
