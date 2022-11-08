ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

county17.com

Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State

Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022

On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction

Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Hageman wins election to Wyoming’s only U.S. House seat

CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Harriet Hageman will be Wyoming’s next representative in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning the 2022 General Election. Hageman secured 132,172 votes with all 23 counties reporting after midnight, besting challengers Lynnette Grey Bull (Democrat), Richard Brubaker (Libertarian) and Marissa Joy Selvig (Constitution Party), according to unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act

New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
MONTANA STATE

