Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
Who Are the Valkyries Hrist and Mist in 'God of War: Ragnarok'? Details on the New Antagonists
Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 and 5. The wrath of the gods once again descends on Kratos and his son Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated sequel continues the Spartan god's battle against the pantheon of Norse gods — all while the end of the world closes in on him. Kratos and Atreus embark on another quest to try and prevent Ragnarok from occurring, all while Atreus tries to uncover secrets about his own godhood as Loki. Naturally, their journey brings them face-to-face with Norse warriors.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok players are getting collectors editions boxes without the game
Eager God of War players are getting their collectors edition boxes of Ragnarok, but finding that it is missing one key piece. God of War Ragnarok released on November 9 to tons of player anticipation and early acclaim. The series, based loosely on Norse mythology, has captured the hearts of adventure gamers for its intricate combat system and rich storytelling.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
NME
‘GTA 6’ publisher says leak “won’t have any influence on development”
The massive Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak in September has been referred to as “terribly disappointing” by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive. Back in September, a huge leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 surface online, following a reported...
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
Can You Pet The Dogs In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally out and, based on critic response, it's nearly perfect. The sequel to one of the best games of 2018 builds and improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From story to visuals to combat, the new game surpasses expectations. On top of all that, this new adventure has something else the original didn't have – gloriously cute dogs (well, wolves technically).
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
NME
Volition describes ‘Saints Row’ November update as “a beast”
Deep Silver Volition has described the imminent Saints Row November update as being “a beast”. Saints Row, the reboot of the popular open-world action series which sees players starting up their very own criminal enterprise, launched on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on August 23 this year.
ComicBook
Hollow Knight: Silksong Update Possibly Coming This Month
Anticipation for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been very strong for years now, but developer Team Cherry really hasn't offered much in the way of information. That could change later this month, if a new rumor is to be believed. As noticed by Nzyme32 on ResetEra, a banner for PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show has been added to the game's Steam page (which readers can find right here). As of this writing, the game has not been announced for the show, and there has been no previous indication that it will appear. Fans won't have to wait long to find out though, as the show will take place on November 17th!
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok Trophy list: Spoiler-free look at every Trophy in the game
Another major PlayStation release means another Platinum Trophy and God of War Ragnarok is no different. The sequel to 2018’s reboot comes with an expansive Trophy list full of difficult challenges and collectibles to track down, so here’s a full look at what to expect. Whether you’re a...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
How To Auto-Equip Your Highest Level Gear In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok," the PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game from Sony Santa Monica, has finally arrived. And now fans can continue on Kratos and Atreus' journey through the Norse pantheon, fighting the many gods of that mythology. To help players prepare for their journey in "God of War Ragnarok," PlayStation has released a set of tips for players on the PlayStation Blog, including some information about the revamped equipment system — which now lets players auto-equip gear if they choose.
NME
Ubisoft cancels all pre-orders for ‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’
Ubisoft has cancelled all pre-orders for its remake of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, but insists the game will be released. Originally announced in 2020, the remake of the 2003 action-adventure game was due for release in 2021 before it was delayed by a couple of months to allow the team “more time to complete the game”.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
IGN
Valkryie Elysium - Official Free Update Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Valkryie Elysium to see the new content available for the game as part of the free update, including new challenges and more. In Valkyrie Elysium's free update, become Hilde and master another style of combat in Hilde’s Vengeance, or take on new challenges and try your hand at the fiendish Seraphic Gate. The update is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
NME
Will we ever get another ‘Star Wars’ game as fun as ‘Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast’?
Star Wars buffs are hard to please. As the saying goes, “no one hates Star Wars like Star Wars fans.” Still, few games in the past 20 years have truly given wannabe Jedi the chance to swashbuckle their way through the Outer Rim with a liberating lightsaber combat system. Not like Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast does.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ to bring back “reimagined” Shoot House and Shipment maps
Infinity Ward has announced that “reimagined” versions of popular Call of Duty maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2. “Season 1 is bringing back two reimagined favourites from Modern Warfare (2019) — Shoot House and Shipment,” reads a news post from Infinity Ward. “These maps are hallowed ground for camo grinders and are incredibly notorious for frenetic and fun action.”
NME
‘Warzone 2.0’ will let rival players team up to escape the Gulag
With the launch of Warzone 2.0 less than a week away, Activision Blizzard has revealed more details on what fans can expect from the Call of Duty battle royale – including a new way for players to escape the Gulag, if they’re willing to cooperate. In an article...
Comments / 0