fox13news.com
Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls
Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough County Commission flips red, unseating two incumbents
Nearly all seats were up for election due to redistricting. In an unexpected twist, the Hillsborough County Commission has flipped red. Two Democratic incumbents — Mariella Smith and former chair Kim Overman — suffered shocking losses after a historic red wave flooded the blue county. Before Tuesday night,...
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
fox13news.com
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County worse than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Bay News 9
Sandbag sites open in Pasco, Polk, Citrus and Hernando counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In preparation for potential heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole, sandbag sites are opening up in Pasco, Polk, Citrus and Hernando counties. Pasco County officials said they opened the following two sandbag stations, which are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents:. Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave.,...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through
Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
U.S. House Florida election results: Projected winners
Tuesday, voters in Tampa Bay and across Florida submitted their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
Manatee County declares state of emergency over Tropical Storm Nicole
Manatee County has been placed under a local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Pinellas County Schools to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
As school districts across the Tampa Bay area plan to shut their doors Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, parents in Pinellas County are left wondering if their local schools will follow suit.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County 2022 General Election Results
The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
click orlando
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Pinellas County businesses preparing for Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole approaches, storm surge is a huge concern in parts of Pinellas County. In Tarpon Springs, business owners along the Anclote River are taking precautions to protect their storefronts.
DeSantis vs Crist: Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
