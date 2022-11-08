ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls

Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
FLORIDA STATE
Rose Burke

Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through

Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
LAKELAND, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County 2022 General Election Results

The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE

