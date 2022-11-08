ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

bayoubeatnews.com

Mayor Turner names two new executive team members to his administration

Mayor Sylvester Turner has appointed two new executive staff members to continue his vision of appointing more Houstonians to serve the community and to champion and amplify the priorities and accomplishments of his administration. Olivia Lee is the new director of Boards and Commissions. In this role, Lee will help...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
thekatynews.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BCGHC) held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Nov. 3 for construction of a new Boys & Girls Club as part of the future Fort Bend County Community Center in Rosenberg. This brings the total number of clubs in Fort Bend County to five. The two-story, 20,000 square foot building is on land owned by nonprofit Attack Poverty, which works in partnership with BGCGH to serve the community.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

