Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
bayoubeatnews.com
Mayor Turner names two new executive team members to his administration
Mayor Sylvester Turner has appointed two new executive staff members to continue his vision of appointing more Houstonians to serve the community and to champion and amplify the priorities and accomplishments of his administration. Olivia Lee is the new director of Boards and Commissions. In this role, Lee will help...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
KHOU
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
Click2Houston.com
‘He’s a miracle’: Man diagnosed with COVID discharged from hospital after fighting virus for 453 days
HOUSTON – In August of 2021, Weaymon “Dub” Crochet from Bellaire went to Houston Methodist in the Texas Medical Center with COVID. Three months later, he was transferred to the Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy, and he’s been there ever since. Crochet was among...
fox26houston.com
'They don’t care,' residents at senior living apartment complex feeling trapped; elevator broken for months
HOUSTON - Residents at the Life at Sterling Woods Apartments, a senior living complex reached out to FOX 26, saying they’re being mistreated. They tell us, their elevator has been out-of-service for almost two months. "They’re not taking care of us, they’re not doing the right thing for us,"...
Harris County veteran goes viral after tearful TikTok post about nightmare voting experience
HOUSTON — There were a lot of frustrated voters in Harris County on Election Day after polling place issues led to long delays. In some cases, voters waited in line for hours only to be told they’d have to go somewhere else to vote. That’s what happened to...
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages - $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Texas 2022 elections: Who won, who lost
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo won reelection over Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
thekatynews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BCGHC) held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Nov. 3 for construction of a new Boys & Girls Club as part of the future Fort Bend County Community Center in Rosenberg. This brings the total number of clubs in Fort Bend County to five. The two-story, 20,000 square foot building is on land owned by nonprofit Attack Poverty, which works in partnership with BGCGH to serve the community.
Click2Houston.com
38-year-old Indian national residing in Houston sentenced to 5 years for government impersonation call center scam: US Attorney
HOUSTON – A 38-year-old Indian man who was illegally living in Houston has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Waseem Maknojiya pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, 2021. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes sentenced...
fox26houston.com
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
