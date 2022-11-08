Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
Local school districts won't be able to give teachers pay raises after proposals fail to pass
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Giving teachers raises and stepping up school security were proposals on the ballot for several area school districts. In Katy ISD and Fort Bend ISD, those proposals failed. However, in Lamar Consolidated ISD some of the proposals passed. “It was difficult to sell," Fort...
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Fort Bend ISD voters deny tax rate proposition, unofficial results show
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Voters in Fort Bend ISD have denied a proposition that would seek to bring the district's tax rate to $1.2101 per $100 valuation, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
tomballisd.net
Unofficial Tomball ISD Board of Trustees Election Results
Unofficial election results from both Harris and Montgomery Counties for Positions 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees show Tina Salem elected to Position 1 and incumbents Dr. Michael J. Pratt (Position 2), John E. McStravick (Position 3) and Mark Lewandowski (Position 4) each re-elected to serve on the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees, pending official election results and vote canvassing.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors Unofficial Election Results
Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
kut.org
Austin ISD’s interim superintendent is leaving for a school district in Houston
Austin ISD's interim Superintendent Anthony Mays is leaving the district for a permanent position in the Houston area. The Alief ISD board of trustees has announced that Mays is the lone finalist to be the next superintendent of the district, which is located in Southwest Harris County. Alief Board President...
Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for Houston-area district
The Alief Independent School District Board of Trustees said Wednesday it named interim Austin ISD Superintendent Anthony Mays as its lone finalist to serve as the district's next superintendent.
Click2Houston.com
Problems at the polls: Election workers continue to count ballots after issues arise in Harris County
HOUSTON – Nearly 24 hours after polls closed, Harris County Elections staff was still working on tabulating results on Wednesday evening. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says that’s the top priority, and next up is assessing the issues reported on Election Day. “Yesterday, after 40 years plus...
UPDATE: 2 League City City Council winners determined; third race heads to runoff
With all Galveston County and nearly all Harris County voting centers reporting, two League City City Council race winners have been determined. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tommy Cones has previous City Council experience, serving two separate stints on League City City Council totaling about nine years starting in 1999, he said.
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
KHOU
Lina Hidalgo addresses Harris County residents after reelection
Lina Hidalgo was reelected as Harris County judge after a tight race against Alexandra Mealer. She called the win a "sweet victory."
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
See latest results in races for Texas House districts 27, 28
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbent state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, leads in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 27, while incumbent state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, is ahead in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 28, according to early-voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Early voting results show Schofield ahead in Texas House District 132 race
Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Early voting results show Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield of Texas House District 132 leading over Democrat challenger Cameron "Cam" Campbell. Schofield had 26,092 votes, or 60.52% of the total votes, while Campbell trailed behind with 17,022 votes, or 39.48% of the total votes. District 132 covers portions of Cypress and Katy.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
Comments / 0