Katy, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tomballisd.net

Unofficial Tomball ISD Board of Trustees Election Results

Unofficial election results from both Harris and Montgomery Counties for Positions 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees show Tina Salem elected to Position 1 and incumbents Dr. Michael J. Pratt (Position 2), John E. McStravick (Position 3) and Mark Lewandowski (Position 4) each re-elected to serve on the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees, pending official election results and vote canvassing.
TOMBALL, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors Unofficial Election Results

Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race

With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

See latest results in races for Texas House districts 27, 28

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbent state Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, leads in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 27, while incumbent state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, is ahead in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 28, according to early-voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Early voting results show Schofield ahead in Texas House District 132 race

Texas House District 132 covers portions of the Katy and Cypress communities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Original story posted Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Early voting results show Republican incumbent state Rep. Mike Schofield of Texas House District 132 leading over Democrat challenger Cameron "Cam" Campbell. Schofield had 26,092 votes, or 60.52% of the total votes, while Campbell trailed behind with 17,022 votes, or 39.48% of the total votes. District 132 covers portions of Cypress and Katy.
TEXAS STATE

