Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Cold front to bring rain Friday, chilly air this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An abrupt change in the weather is just a few days away as a cold front arrives in Houston Friday afternoon. Ahead of it, warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday (Veterans Day) afternoon along the...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Winter is coming—no really, it is

The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
HOUSTON, TX
flicksandfood.com

It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston

It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Cold air invasion for most of the U.S. next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A potent batch of cold air is moving south out of Canada with a broad cold front leading the way in the Central U.S. Friday, then passing through the East Coast Saturday. This cold front marks the start of a long stretch of likely colder-than-normal temperatures...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Target opens first larger-format store in Katy

Target-lovers, prepare: The retail company is debuting a reimagined store design with a new location in north Katy today. Why it matters: Target selected the Houston area for its new store concept in part because of the region's diverse customer base, which will be able to provide feedback and participate in the company's inclusive initiatives, a Target spokesperson told Axios.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Libraries To Close In Observance Of Veterans’ Day

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which include the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be closed Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, November 12.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX

