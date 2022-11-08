Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
Houston Happens – Powerball Jackpot winner, Black Friday deals, Gingerbread houses and so much more!
Traveling, shopping, or winning the powerball jackpot, we cover it all today on Houston Happens!
fox26houston.com
Houston native stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Houston native Floyd Johns is a professional stuntman who stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. He talks with FOX 26 about the experience.
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center
Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 7 to 13, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
houstoncitybook.com
Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day
IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
Click2Houston.com
Shopping savings: 10 things you must buy at Dollar Stores to save big this year
HOUSTON, Texas – It’s the start of the week and Paula Whitfield, a mother to two fast-growing boys, Robby and Myles, is making out her shopping list. Her very first stop, surprise! The Dollar Tree website to check prices on what she needs. “I simply have to be...
cw39.com
Cold front to bring rain Friday, chilly air this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An abrupt change in the weather is just a few days away as a cold front arrives in Houston Friday afternoon. Ahead of it, warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday (Veterans Day) afternoon along the...
spacecityweather.com
Winter is coming—no really, it is
The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
thekatynews.com
Needlecrafters Invited To Nifty Needlers Club At Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
People of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company...
The City of Atlanta set to remember slain rapper Takeoff
Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old's life and musical contributions.
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
Katy water park Typhoon Texas invests $4M in new attractions for younger kids
Typhoon Texas officials said Typhoon Junior was designed for kids, by kids. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On Nov. 7, Typhoon Texas Waterpark and entertainment center announced plans to open a $4 million interconnected water park exclusively for children by summer 2023. Construction on Typhoon Junior began in mid-October and is estimated...
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
cw39.com
Cold air invasion for most of the U.S. next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A potent batch of cold air is moving south out of Canada with a broad cold front leading the way in the Central U.S. Friday, then passing through the East Coast Saturday. This cold front marks the start of a long stretch of likely colder-than-normal temperatures...
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
Target opens first larger-format store in Katy
Target-lovers, prepare: The retail company is debuting a reimagined store design with a new location in north Katy today. Why it matters: Target selected the Houston area for its new store concept in part because of the region's diverse customer base, which will be able to provide feedback and participate in the company's inclusive initiatives, a Target spokesperson told Axios.
thekatynews.com
Libraries To Close In Observance Of Veterans’ Day
All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which include the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be closed Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, November 12.
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
Comments / 0