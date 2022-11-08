ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borderless Magazine

Where To Find Free or Cheap Winter Coats In Chicago

From coat drives to free stores to resale shops, here are places to get inexpensive or free coats and jackets in the Chicago area. Humboldt Park Solidarity Network operates out of Casa Hernandez, located at 3519 W. North Ave. Chicago, Ill. They are open Mondays 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays 2–5 p.m. and offer free food, clothing and other essentials.
WGNtv.com

Thursday cold front brings coldest air of the season

–A gorgeous and mild late autumn day Wed saw the temp hit 70 in Chicago—-a reading 18-deg ABOVE NORMAL. –November 2022 is off to a warm start—currently running 11.1-deg warmer than a year ago and 10-deg above normal. Today’s average temp was the 13th in a row to average ABOVE NORMAL. And EVERY DAY this month—each of the opening 9 days—has posted a temp surplus.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone is here to stay

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this fall and winter? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to Geneva and talk with Laura Rush, Communications Director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Laura talks about some great events to prepare you for the holidays including the upcoming Christmas Walk on December 2nd and the Holiday House Tour on December 2nd and 3rd.
Fox 32 Chicago

Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago

Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
wgnradio.com

How your windows can affect the temperature in your home

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22:Next Door & Window’s Amer Khan joins the program to talk about how your windows can be a reason your house is cold in the winter and how they can help you fix the problem! To learn more about what Next Door & Window can do for your home go to nextdoorandwindow.com or call 1-630-755-6681.
territorysupply.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
Jennifer Geer

You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
wgnradio.com

Holiday house decoration scams are back

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to share details about open enrollment Medicare scams and companies that claim they will decorate your house with Christmas decorations. He also talks about fake product ads on TikTok and the Chase bank investigator scam.
thechicagogenius.com

Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Chicago Defender

Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias

Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
WGN TV

Get ready to ride a thermal roller coaster this week

–A TOTAL ELECTION DAY LUNAR ECLIPSE takes place toward morning. We anticipate only 30% cloud coverage. It begins at 2:02 am and reaches totality—the point at which the moon is in the darkest shadow of the Earth—from 4:17 am through 5:42 am. The moon will set before we can see the eclipse come to its end. It the last TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in the U.S. for 3 years—until March 14, 2025—though there will be additional partial eclipse.
