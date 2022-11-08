Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Related
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
Sunlight lovers, you may want to look away, because not only are we about to experience an abrupt end to our above-average temperatures in the Chicago area, but we’re about to pass a significant milestone in the amount of daylight that the region receives per day. According to the...
Where To Find Free or Cheap Winter Coats In Chicago
From coat drives to free stores to resale shops, here are places to get inexpensive or free coats and jackets in the Chicago area. Humboldt Park Solidarity Network operates out of Casa Hernandez, located at 3519 W. North Ave. Chicago, Ill. They are open Mondays 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays 2–5 p.m. and offer free food, clothing and other essentials.
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
WGNtv.com
Thursday cold front brings coldest air of the season
–A gorgeous and mild late autumn day Wed saw the temp hit 70 in Chicago—-a reading 18-deg ABOVE NORMAL. –November 2022 is off to a warm start—currently running 11.1-deg warmer than a year ago and 10-deg above normal. Today’s average temp was the 13th in a row to average ABOVE NORMAL. And EVERY DAY this month—each of the opening 9 days—has posted a temp surplus.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone is here to stay
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit Geneva!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this fall and winter? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to Geneva and talk with Laura Rush, Communications Director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Laura talks about some great events to prepare you for the holidays including the upcoming Christmas Walk on December 2nd and the Holiday House Tour on December 2nd and 3rd.
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago
Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
wgnradio.com
How your windows can affect the temperature in your home
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22:Next Door & Window’s Amer Khan joins the program to talk about how your windows can be a reason your house is cold in the winter and how they can help you fix the problem! To learn more about what Next Door & Window can do for your home go to nextdoorandwindow.com or call 1-630-755-6681.
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
What is skin cycling and is it effective? Chicago doctor weighs in on social media trend
Nowadays it seems like everyone on social media is sharing their skin care routines. What works for one doesn't always work for all. One Chicago area dermatologist, Dr. Lauren Fine, weighs in on social media skin care trends like skin cycling.
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month
The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man thought, 'Oh, the blood moon, cool.' Then realized the red glow was his neighbor's house on fire
CHICAGO - With someone banging on his front door early Tuesday, Damon Cook stumbled out of bed and noticed a neon glow coming from his bedroom window. "Oh, the blood moon," he thought. "Cool." But it wasn’t the gory-sounding overnight lunar eclipse that was casting the reddish light into his...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
wgnradio.com
Holiday house decoration scams are back
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to share details about open enrollment Medicare scams and companies that claim they will decorate your house with Christmas decorations. He also talks about fake product ads on TikTok and the Chase bank investigator scam.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Chicago Defender
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
Get ready to ride a thermal roller coaster this week
–A TOTAL ELECTION DAY LUNAR ECLIPSE takes place toward morning. We anticipate only 30% cloud coverage. It begins at 2:02 am and reaches totality—the point at which the moon is in the darkest shadow of the Earth—from 4:17 am through 5:42 am. The moon will set before we can see the eclipse come to its end. It the last TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE in the U.S. for 3 years—until March 14, 2025—though there will be additional partial eclipse.
Comments / 0