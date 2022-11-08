ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Election signs and pumpkins: How to get rid of your fall debris

By Patrick Cooley, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
With the passing of the election and Halloween, Ohioans face a dilemma: What to do with all the yard signs, pumpkins and leaves?

While it may be tempting to pile it all into the garbage, many communities offer better ways to get rid of your fall debris.

On Saturday, for example, the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio is accepting political yard signs.

Below are some of the details for fall waste.

Pumpkins

Central Ohio cities offer a number of ways to throw out those wilting jack-o-lanterns that decorated porches through Halloween. Here's where SWACO says you can dispose of pumpkins and gourds:

  • Bexley: Residents can leave pumpkins on the curb on food waste collection days.
  • Columbus: the Division of Refuse Collection at 2100 Alum Creek Drive between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) until Nov. 30.
  • Dublin: The Dublin Service Center at 6555 Shier Rings Road until Dec. 9.
  • Hilliard: The city municipal complex at 3770 Municipal Way until Dec. 2.
  • New Albany: New Albany Public Service at 7800 Bevelhymer Road until Dec. 2.
  • Upper Arlington: Fancyburg Park at 3375 Kioka Ave. until Dec. 18.

Below are other cities that offer pumpkin disposal:

  • Worthington: Pumpkins can be dropped off at the compost exchange booth at the Worthington Farmer's Market, now indoors at the Shops at Worthington Place every Saturday morning.
  • Westerville: The city put receptacles for pumpkins at 350 Park Meadow Road and 469 Westdale Avenue. Pumpkins will be collected through the end of November. Any part of the pumpkin that is painted must be removed before disposal.
  • Whitehall: Pumpkins are collected with yard waste on designated days. Residents are asked to put pumpkins in biodegradable bags.

Political signs

SWACO will collect political yard signs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bill McDonald Athletic Complex at 4990 Olentangy River Road on the Northwest Side.

The organization will accept all paper, plastic, and coroplast signs, along with metal sign stands. For those who can’t make it Saturday, signs can also be left at retail locations that accept film plastics.

Yard waste

Nearly every central Ohio city offers yard waste pick up. Details are listed on municipal websites.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

