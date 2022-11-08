Fare Share: Here are 4 ways to make Thanksgiving hassle-free, more cost-effective

As a food lover, football fan and family man, Thanksgiving checks all of my boxes for a perfect holiday. While I wish the Browns, Bengals or Steelers (give me a break, I grew up in Pittsburgh) were playing on Thanksgiving Day, a celebration with food as the star is more than enough to make the day special.

With turkey expected to reach $6.70 per pound due to the impact of avian flu (112% higher than the same time last year), let’s explore four ways to make your Thanksgiving hassle-free and more cost effective.

Call an audible

Ohio restaurants are ready to help you celebrate Thanksgiving. Many local eateries offer holiday specials so you can enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving fixings without the cooking and the dirty dishes.

The Ohio Restaurant Association suggests a quick Google search to find which local restaurants offer a Thanksgiving menu, and we highly recommend making a reservation to enjoy a hassle-free holiday.

Execute a handoff

If you want to celebrate the holiday at home but plan to skip the cooking, let your favorite local restaurant do the heavy lifting. Many of our local restaurants offer their Thanksgiving menu as a takeout option.

You’ll enjoy delicious food and still get the opportunity to create a beautiful tablescape, gather in your own space and watch football from your couch as you enjoy your pumpkin pie.

Coach, we need a sub!

As turkey prices reach record highs, now is the perfect time to explore alternative protein options. Roast chicken is the simplest substitution, as your family still can enjoy the tradition of carving the bird while saving a few dollars – and chicken prices are coming down.

Give yourself an extra hassle-free point if you grab a few rotisserie chickens already precooked from a restaurant or at your local grocery store. Other delicious protein options include roast beef, glazed ham or salmon.

For vegetarian family and friends, homemade lasagna or a well-executed tofurky are perfect alternatives for your Thanksgiving table. Check with your neighborhood restaurants to see what they offer.

Make it a team effort

If you have Thanksgiving traditions you aren’t willing to compromise but are concerned about inflation’s impact on your wallet and celebration, consider turning your holiday into a potluck.

Assign each family member or friend a dish to execute to help share the cost of your celebration. For our less culinary talented guests who might shy away from preparing a dish, apple cider, wine or beer are easy ways to contribute to a celebration without navigating the kitchen.

However you choose to celebrate your Thanksgiving, our team at the Ohio Restaurant Association hopes it is enjoyable and delicious. And remember, Ohio’s restaurants are always grateful for your support and ready to welcome you.

John Barker is the president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.