ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

MORPC Matters: Central Ohio's appeal brings housing challenges, opportunities

By Jennifer Noll
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaLwP_0j38gi1V00

For many of us, the character of a community is an important reason why we choose to live or work there. With so many wonderful communities across Greater Columbus, it’s not surprising that more people and businesses are moving to the region every day.

But with housing already in short supply, where will these new residents live? How do we embrace the opportunities that come with new residents and businesses while preserving our community’s authenticity?

At the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, we have asked these questions, too. Through our Insight2050 initiative and Regional Housing Strategy, we have learned that central Ohio needs more homes to accommodate our growing population.

And because the region is home to people of all ages, abilities and preferences for where and how we live, we also need more variety in the types and prices of homes. Communities with a more varied housing selection are not only meeting more residents’ needs today; they also are more adaptable as needs and preferences change over time.

Where and how housing is built can go a long way toward addressing these needs. There are many examples of central Ohio communities strengthening their downtowns with new residential opportunities. Supporting growth and development in our “Main Street” areas invests in the core of our communities, ensuring they remain vibrant, creative places to work, play and live.

Other success stories can be found in former aging strip malls, office parks or underutilized parking lots that have been transformed into destinations that incorporate new housing among amenities meant for all residents to enjoy.

When housing is in short supply, we all feel the consequences. Rising prices are just the first signal. Households are forced to travel farther to find a home that meets their needs or budgets. Commute times risk becoming longer, leading to more traffic congestion, crashes and air pollution. Businesses find it more difficult to hire and keep employees.

Just think about the teachers who work at the elementary school your children can walk to or the bakers who ensure you can enjoy delicious cinnamon rolls every morning in the bakery just down your street. If the people at the heart of our favorite places no longer are able to be part of our community, we lose part of what makes our community special.

MORPC Matters:Federal funding advances regional goals, but only with local collaboration

Housing – where and how it’s built and priced – helps communities preserve the authenticity, park space, farmland or historic charm residents and visitors love. More homes accommodate more ages, abilities and preferences while creating destinations that truly have something for everyone.

With thoughtful planning and decision-making, we can accommodate our region’s growth and preserve more of our communities’ character for the long run.

Learn more about the regional housing strategy and Insight2050 initiative at morpc.org.

Jennifer Noll is the associate director of community development for the Planning Department at the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. MORPC’s purpose is to bring communities of all sizes and interests together to collaborate on best practices and plans for the future of the region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecentersquare.com

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Columbus bond issues — Election results and live updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus had five bond issues on the ballot this midterm election for capital improvement projects. Mayor Andrew Ginther pushed for the approval of the bond package, issues 14-18, that would allocate money for parks, playgrounds and facilities. “It is essential that we continue...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus takes up gun limit proposals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders announced new legislative proposals to reduce gun violence in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders met at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city: […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bishop asks Conference to cancel diocese merger vote

STEUBENVILLE — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops won’t be considering a proposed merger between the Steubenville and Columbus dioceses after all, an official said. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton said Monday he’s asked the Conference of Bishops to remove the controversial merger from the agenda when it meets...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today sawmill crash

Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy