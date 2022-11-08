Read full article on original website
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate...
eenews.net
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a proposal on Wednesday for companies to supply developing countries with billions of dollars to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels — a plan that would let the White House bypass opposition from a possible Republican-led Congress. But...
Phys.org
World's largest companies are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, study finds
The majority of the 500 largest businesses in the world are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, new international research has found. An analysis of Fortune Global 500 companies operating across 33 countries and 21 industry sectors has shown very low levels of public disclosures, indicating a lack of corporate awareness, commitment and sensitivity towards human rights.
Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal
The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says.Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis triggered by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances of achieving 1.5 degrees”...
France 24
Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’
The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
Phys.org
Climate change: West Africa's oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It's a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The current...
Phys.org
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia's Vladimir Putin is 70; India's Narendra Modi is 72, while China's Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel's incoming...
Gizmodo
Why Is Global Polluter Coca-Cola Sponsoring a Major Climate Conference?
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is sponsoring next week’s COP27, an annual United Nations climate conference where global leaders gather to discuss solutions for climate change. This year’s event is hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The Egyptian organizers cited the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to...
Some climate activists aren’t suing over the future—they are taking aim at the present
Climate scientists are increasingly capable of identifying how anthropogenic warming has exacerbated specific extreme weather events, such as the devastating wildfires that hit Australia in 2019 and 2020. Paul Kane/Getty Images)In the face of more extreme weather, plaintiffs are taking up a new tactic: suing for the damage climate change has already wrought.
Opinion: Where I come from, being a climate 'activist' isn't a choice
Helena Gualinga, 20, hails from a remote Ecuadorian region of the Amazon -- home of the Kichwa Sarayaku community who have been fighting for indigenous land rights for decades. She tells CNN Opinion why she has reservations about COP27 and the importance of including indigenous people in climate crisis talks.
Climate crisis will have huge impact on Africa’s economies, study says
African countries, which are the least responsible for the global climate crisis, face seeing their GDP growth rate fall by up to 64% by the end of the century, according to research – even if the world succeeds in limiting global heating to 1.5C. As world leaders hustle over...
At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”.
As global climate conference opens, a fight brews over compensation — and justice
The issue of polluters paying for the climate messes they create around the world is likely to dominate difficult climate talks in Egypt this month.
COP27 - Corporate climate pledges rife with greenwashing - U.N. expert group
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Promises by companies, banks and cities to achieve net-zero emissions often amount to little more than greenwashing, U.N. experts said in a report on Tuesday as they set out proposed new standards to harden net-zero claims.
Phys.org
116 scientists reject WHO's draft PFAS guidelines
More than 100 scientists sent a letter to the World Health Organization today urging a complete overhaul or withdrawal of the organization's draft drinking water guidelines for the two most well-studied per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The letter details how WHO's draft eschews calculating health-based standards, disregarding robust evidence for the harms of PFOS and PFOA. The letter also notes the lack of transparency about the draft's authorship.
