ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Six-Year-Old Boy

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

From Metro Police

November 8, 2022 – Detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit this afternoon charged Dylan Colby Bowers, 32, with two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a six-year-old boy after investigating a cyber tip reported Thursday by Google that Bowers’ account contained sexual images of the child.

Detectives thus far have found two images in the Google account that show the hand of an adult man pulling down the underwear of the six-year-old, exposing the child’s genitals.

The IP address used to log onto the account came back to a North Nashville residence. Detectives learned that Bowers had recently been staying with a family there, and that the photos were of a child in the home. The couple living there said they had no knowledge the photos had been taken.

Bowers is also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. A pistol was found in his vehicle as he was being arrested after driving away from the residence. Bowers has a Nashville conviction for felony aggravated assault and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

MORE CRIME NEWS

The post Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Six-Year-Old Boy appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville

From Metro Police November 9, 2022 – A teacher’s assistant is charged with marijuana possession after officers responded to Murrell School (K-7th grade), 322 Cleveland Street, on a student who was being disorderly. The student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. He began throwing faculty members’ belongings in the room that […] The post Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville

From Metro Police November 7, 2022 – Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, who schemes to steal male victims’ wallets and uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two […] The post Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

What to Know About the Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam

From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Wilson County Sheriff’s Office recently had one report of what appeared to be a kidnapping ransom scam and wanted to give you information on how this works. This scam has been around for years, but we haven’t taken many complaints regarding this particular one that can be frightening for parents […] The post What to Know About the Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Three Adults in Stolen Vehicle Out of Shelbyville

From Mt. Juliet Police On Sunday, November 6, 2022 #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘03 Ford Expedition, stolen from Shelbyville on 11/1. Officers intercepted the vehicle on Lebanon Rd near Benders Ferry Rd. 3 adults (2 who were wanted) were arrested, and heroin, meth, and a handgun were recovered. One adult female was wanted out […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Three Adults in Stolen Vehicle Out of Shelbyville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder

From Metro Police November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending […] The post Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information! The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van […] The post Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet

STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play winning tickets. One of those Double Play tickets, sold at Kanku’s Citgo, 1910 […] The post Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game. And moving south of Murfreesboro, there’s another Tennessee Cash winner of $26,696 from last night’s drawing. The $800,000 […] The post $800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 3 – 9, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Blue Devils Travel to Murfreesboro for Playoff Round Two Rematch vs Oakland Patriots

Our high school football game of the week this week takes us to Murfreesboro for another playoff rematch. This time it’s a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal between Lebanon and Oakland. Lebanon is coming off a big home win against a talented Riverdale team in double overtime and will now travel to Oakland who is […] The post Lebanon Blue Devils Travel to Murfreesboro for Playoff Round Two Rematch vs Oakland Patriots appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Carmen Franklin Mangrum Sr.

Carmen Franklin Mangrum Sr., age 94 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon. He is preceded in death by parents, Maze and Elizabeth Mangrum; brothers, Maze Mangrum Jr. and Freeman Mangrum; brother-in-law, Frank Hazelwood. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Geneva Mangrum; children, Debbie […] The post OBITUARY: Carmen Franklin Mangrum Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

by Donna Vissman and Alyssa Hughes  As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans […] The post Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Musicians will be Home for the Holidays for Community ‘Messiah’ Concert Nov. 28

University musicians will welcome the community home for the holidays Monday, Nov. 28, for a special gift — an MTSU Presidential Concert — when they bring their annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” to Hinton Hall for the first time in years. The MTSU Schola Cantorum, comprising the School of Music‘s top upper-division vocal majors and graduate students, will perform in […] The post MTSU Musicians will be Home for the Holidays for Community ‘Messiah’ Concert Nov. 28 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues

This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville […] The post Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John ‘Johnny’ Roy Okken Sr.

John “Johnny” Roy Okken, Sr, age 79 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Friday, November 4th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Teaneck, NJ, he had lived in Middle Tennessee for over 50 years. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and retired from the AT&T phone company after 34 years. […] The post OBITUARY: John ‘Johnny’ Roy Okken Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena

Spend part of your holidays at Bridgestone Arena with these event. From hockey to concerts, there’s something to enjoy at Bridgestone from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Black Friday – Music City Hockey Classic photo from Bridgestone Arena Friday, November 25, 6:30 pm The 1st annual Music City Hockey Classic announced the Northeastern University Huskies […] The post Don’t Miss These Holiday Events at Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy