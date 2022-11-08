Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Six-Year-Old Boy

From Metro Police

November 8, 2022 – Detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit this afternoon charged Dylan Colby Bowers, 32, with two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a six-year-old boy after investigating a cyber tip reported Thursday by Google that Bowers’ account contained sexual images of the child.

Detectives thus far have found two images in the Google account that show the hand of an adult man pulling down the underwear of the six-year-old, exposing the child’s genitals.

The IP address used to log onto the account came back to a North Nashville residence. Detectives learned that Bowers had recently been staying with a family there, and that the photos were of a child in the home. The couple living there said they had no knowledge the photos had been taken.

Bowers is also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. A pistol was found in his vehicle as he was being arrested after driving away from the residence. Bowers has a Nashville conviction for felony aggravated assault and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

