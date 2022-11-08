Read full article on original website
MHS One Act Public Performance November 15
The community is invited to the Minden High School One Act team’s public performance of ‘Stone Creek Sorrow’ during a freewill donation public performance on November 15 in the Minden Public Schools Fine Arts Auditorium. ‘Stone Creek Sorrow’ was written by Kalla Sawyer, a play production coach...
Minden Opera House Brings Peruvian Musician For Residency November 16-19
(Minden, Nebraska) With the decline in cases of COVID-19 in the area and the relaxing of restrictions on visitors, the Minden Opera House (MOH) is excited to finally be able to bring in Peruvian musician Daniel Martinez and his band Jarana for a four-day residency in the Minden area. Plans...
Minden Whippets Come Up Short at State, Finish Third
State volleyball competition began on November 2nd which saw the two seeded Minden Whippets (33-3) championship aspirations be put to the test. The first round of the state tournament saw Minden emerge victorious over Douglas County West Falcons in three sets 25-19, 25-8 and 25-18. The win or go home...
Supervisors Consider Interlocal Agreement with University
Due to a conflict with the 2022 General Election, the first November meeting of the Kearney County Board of Supervisors was held on November 1. Supervisors Wayne Anderson and Nathan Avery had been to the recent NIRMA meeting where the First Amendment was discussed. Anderson explained it has become more common for people to film in public places in an attempt to get a reaction out of officials. He shared some tips for how to handle the interactions without interfering with the individuals’ right to free speech.
