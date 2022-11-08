Due to a conflict with the 2022 General Election, the first November meeting of the Kearney County Board of Supervisors was held on November 1. Supervisors Wayne Anderson and Nathan Avery had been to the recent NIRMA meeting where the First Amendment was discussed. Anderson explained it has become more common for people to film in public places in an attempt to get a reaction out of officials. He shared some tips for how to handle the interactions without interfering with the individuals’ right to free speech.

KEARNEY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO