ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Climate change threatening ‘things Americans value most’: draft report

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erHNT_0j38gRy200
Water pools at the edge of residential district in Atlantic City, N.J., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2022. Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The impacts of climate change threaten “the things Americans value most,” according to the latest version of the federal interagency National Climate Assessment (NCA).

The latest NCA, the first since 2018, warns that “more intense extreme events and long-term climate changes make it harder to maintain safe homes and healthy families, reliable public services, a sustainable economy, thriving ecosystems, and strong communities.”

The report adds that many of those extreme impacts are already reality and poised to worsen in parts of the country. For example, parts of the country have seen intensified rainfall and flooding in regions like the Northeast and the Midwest, according to the NCA. These phenomena have consequences beyond immediate damages, the report notes — they can also result in runoff that damages crops and water supplies.

For example, between 1981 and 2016, excess precipitation cost the U.S. about as much in maize crop yields as extreme drought would have.

Droughts, meanwhile, have caused nearly $300 billion in damages over the last four decades, and their impact is likely to intensify in the future, particularly in the Southwest, which has already seen a drought lasting most of this century.

Another emerging threat is that of so-called compound events, or multiple extreme weather events that hit a single area consecutively or concurrently. These events strain local supply chains and emergency services, as well as causing side effects like mass die-offs of wildlife that can be a major local food source.

One such example is the record temperatures in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, which led to a particularly destructive fire season across the region. The regional drought extended into the next year and, combined with another heat wave and worse-than-average snow season, caused more than $36 billion in damages, according to the report.

The impact of climate change also exacerbates, and will exacerbate, existing social inequalities. Historical discrimination patterns mean minority neighborhoods are more likely to be in low-lying, flood-prone areas and those vulnerable to industrial pollution. They also have fewer trees and more pavement, creating so-called heat islands that make them more susceptible to extreme heat — in some cases, up to 12.6 degrees Fahrenheit than richer, whiter neighborhoods during heatwaves.

The latest NCA comes during the COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, where global inequalities around the impact of climate change is a major theme as well. International “loss and damages” funding for those nations facing its worst impacts made the conference agenda for the first time this year.

Comments / 35

Big D
2d ago

there's no such thing as climate warming do your research people do your research. follow the money don't be a puppet and live on your knees

Reply
6
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Climate Change Deniers agreed that they will only accept the evidence of Manmade Pollution accelerated Climate Change, when their home and property is destroyed as a result of it.

Reply(12)
5
ChrisIsInTheBuilding
2d ago

I don't care where my electricity comes from. Just want to have it to live. Where are all these wind turbines as an alternative? Democrats should have been able to hit the ground running instead of just spewing the same old nonsense day after day.

Reply
3
Related
The Conversation U.S.

8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet

At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
CBS News

Major glaciers, including in Yosemite and Kilimanjaro, will be gone within 23 years due to climate change, U.N. report warns

One-third of the world's most iconic glaciers have been "condemned to disappear" within 23 years, according to a new report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The fate of these glaciers, which include those in Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Dolomites, is all but sure, UNESCO warned, as carbon emissions cause them to rapidly deteriorate.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
The Independent

Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of the world, UN warns

The impacts of the climate crisis will start to be deadlier than some widespread diseases like cancer as the planet continues to heat up, warns a new report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Hotter temperatures will lead to more excess deaths, especially in parts of the world that already get very hot – likely making existing global inequalities even worse, the agency says.But the new data also shows that by limiting how much the planet warms, we still have time to mitigate some of the potential damage.“Concerted global progress towards Paris Agreement targets could reduce projected mortality from...
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
The Hill

The Hill

756K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy