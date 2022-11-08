Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings High features four signees on National Signing Day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Four Tiger athletes at Hastings High School put pen to paper on National Signing Day, officially taking their athletic careers to the next level. 1. Samantha Schmidt signed with Omaha for softball. 2. Landon Weidner signed to wrestle at Augustana. 3. Aaron Nonneman signed to play...
NebraskaTV
Write-in candidates top unofficial results in hotly contested GI school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The top vote-getter for a hotly contested school board race didn't appear on the ballot as two write-in candidates may earn seats on the Grand Island board of education. All the incumbents on the board appear to have lost their seats but if voters expect...
themindencourier.com
Virginian I. Keating
Virginia I. Keating, 92, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney. Memorial graveside services will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE at a later date. Memorials in Virginia’s honor are kindly suggested to Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
KSNB Local4
Write-in candidates leading Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If the results of Tuesday’s election hold up, more than half of the Grand Island school board will be replaced. Two write-in candidates backed by a political action committee critical of Grand Island Public Schools were leading vote-getters in one of the district’s school board races.
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional designated a Level III General Level Trauma Center
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has been designated a Level III General Level Trauma Center by the State of Nebraska. This means the hospital is equipped to care for trauma patients while committing to educating staff and coordinating with local EMS systems and the state. Bill Calhoun, KRMC...
themindencourier.com
Minden Opera House Brings Peruvian Musician For Residency November 16-19
(Minden, Nebraska) With the decline in cases of COVID-19 in the area and the relaxing of restrictions on visitors, the Minden Opera House (MOH) is excited to finally be able to bring in Peruvian musician Daniel Martinez and his band Jarana for a four-day residency in the Minden area. Plans...
Kearney Hub
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Wendy S. Kreis. Total: 3,532. Election Day: 2,811. Early voting: 721. Provisional: 0. Drew...
KSNB Local4
Council considers blight study for Conestoga Mall area
The CDHD in Grand Island is helping people know the risk factors of diabetes, and how to help prevent and manage the disease. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person...
KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. District 6 includes Hall, Adams, and Buffalo counties, and voters will be choosing a representative for that body. The two women running for the spot are Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer. Both are former educators, and expressed concerns over handling of proposed health standards talked about at the state level.
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its first graduation
KEARNEY, Neb. — After more than a year of hard work, David Noe reached a milestone on Wednesday. But his accomplishment wasn’t just a personal breakthrough, it was a landmark achievement in the region. The Buffalo County resident became the first person to graduate from the Central Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said that two people have been arrested following a multi-agency effort from an ongoing investigation that was being done by the Lexington Police Department. It was reported that the CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. NSP said that Wednesday morning, the...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
NebraskaTV
Roger Steele re-elected as Grand Island's mayor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — According to the unofficial results, Mayor Roger Steele was re-elected by Grand Island voters to be the mayor for four more years. Steele was going against Doug Brown, former operation security manager at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Brown also has a military background. In...
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: 2 newcomers, 1 incumbent to sit on KPS board
KEARNEY — Two new candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education were the top vote getters in the general election. The unofficial final results Tuesday evening saw newcomer Paul Hazard with the most votes of 6,217 or 21.2%. Following behind Hazard was John D. Icenogle with 5,507 votes or 18.8%. Incumbent Drew Blessing secured the third and final seat on the board with 5,279 votes or 18%.
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
gifamilyradio.com
Election Results Sees Shakeup On Board Of Education
A shakeup could soon be on the way for the Grand Island Public School Board, when election results get certified as official. According to the late night election numbers all three Chaperone endorsed candidates will be moving onto the board of education. Ward B was won easily by Hank Mcfarland...
unkantelope.com
Students report two attempted robberies to UNK PD
Two attempted robberies took place the weekend before Halloween. One attempt happened outside of Antelope Hall and the other occurred off campus. Both victims were female students from UNK. According to the Kearney Police Department incident report, Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, is a suspect for both attempts. Todd...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state trooper finds $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills in car stopped along I-80
OMAHA -- A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Just after 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper checked on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Gibbon, which is east of Kearney. The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.
