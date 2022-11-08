MOTHERHOOD Rihanna shares details about her and A$AP Rocky’s son; He’s ‘happy’ and ‘funny’ They have not shared his name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t shared any photos of their son, or his name, but she has been sharing insight into life as a new mom. The businesswoman has been preparing for her Savage X Fenty show and sharing adorable details about their baby during interviews along the way.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the businesswoman said their 6-month-old son is “funny, happy,” and “fat.” “He’s amazing. It’s a real cuddly stage right now,” Rih explained. The couple has followed in Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s footsteps and has not released his name.

They have also kept photos off social media. “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living,” the Grammy winner told The Washington Post . “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with the kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

The billionaire also opened up about her motherhood journey with Access Hollywood. “The beginning is like your tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained. “It’s crazy, you look at him, and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger, and he’s new, and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world, It’s an amazing experience,” th34 year old continued.

“His eye contact- that’s some s**t. Oh my god, when he looks at me in my eyes- my whole soul, I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. It’s like dropping, it’s like amazing,” Rihanna added enthusiastically.

Rihanna and her mom Monica Braithwait

Being a mom has also made Rihanna realize how much she is like her mother, Monica Braithwaite.“Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way,” she said. “I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Rih’s fashion show will drop on Amazon prime on November 9th, and she will be featured in the “Mother Nature” section. She’s bringing Latinas to the show, with Anitta performing, and Ángela Aguilar and Joan Smalls joining the exciting list of appearances.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!