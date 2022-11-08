ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I am a Samsung Galaxy owner and here's the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want

A smartwatch can be a great Black Friday deal, especially if you're shopping for a new phone as well. You can find bundles from Samsung, or discounts from major retailers on today's Galaxy Watch 5 models, watches from Fitbit, and other wearables that work well with your Samsung Galaxy S22.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5

We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
This Is Why Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly (and How You Can Fix It)

Charging your iPhone isn't always as simple as plugging it into a power source, especially when you're in a rush and need your phone to charge as quickly as possible. You need to take into account where your phone is being plugged in, what settings are enabled (or disabled) on your phone, and what kind of charger you're using. If not, you might end up with an iPhone that's barely charged and will probably die when you need it most.

