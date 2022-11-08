ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

Two separate homicides occurred in Bastrop on November 7, 2022

By Rickenzie Johnikin, Sidney Lain
 5 days ago
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave. The units were notified that a black female had been shot.

While en route, police discovered a black male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, other units arrived at 915 E. Cypress Ave. and discovered Velma L. Walker, a 33-year-old black female in the front yard, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The black male was identified as 44-year-old Donovin C. White. Police discovered that White had .40-caliber handguns, a box of .40-caliber ammunition, 922 grams of marijuana, and 57 suspected ecstasy pills in his possession. The investigation also revealed that the victim, Velma Waker, was three to five months pregnant when she was shot.

White was charged with two Counts of Second-Degree Murder, Cruelty to a Juvenile, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Distribution of Schedule One and Schedule Two drugs.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 6:40 a.m. on November 7, 2022, about two victims that had been shot and were in a car at the Shop ‘n’ Save on South Washington Street. When officers arrived, one victim was deceased. This is an ongoing investigation, and the sheriff’s office is currently following leads.

Morehouse Parish sheriff’s office is asking if you have any information to contact them or crime stoppers.

