WFAE

Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Sparks Frenzied Antisemitism Debate: “Not An Argument That You Should ‘Both Sides’”

The View launched into a loaded discussion about the troubling rise of antisemitism on today’s episode, during which Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin clashed once again as tensions continue to rise at the panel ahead of next week’s midterm elections. After high-profile figures like Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently sparked outrage for pushing antisemitic rhetoric and ideas, The View dove in during Hot Topics, sparking a debate about the response to such incidents and who is responsible for fueling the concerning trend. Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View‘s conservative voice, claimed the influx of antisemitism is coming from both...
The Guardian

Men forget to mind their manners when dealing with powerful women

Most people probably understand that sexism exists in workplaces, with real consequences for those who experience it today and rise to leadership positions tomorrow. However, proving it – let alone accurately measuring it – can be hard. Which is why everyone should read a great, if depressing, research...
The Conversation U.S.

Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world

Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
TheConversationCanada

Ontario education strike fallout: Workers’ anger about economic inequalities and labour precarity could spark wider job action

Labour strife in Canada grabbed international attention after the Ontario government passed a law that made an education workers’ strike illegal and set fines for striking workers, invoking a clause in Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allowed it to bypass constitutional challenges. After the 55,000 workers went on strike anyway, with multiple labour unions and some of the public rallying against the move, the government has since promised to repeal the legislation, ending the walkout. But these events may mark what is likely just the beginning of pronounced resistance from education workers over upcoming months. Previous unsettled bargaining The effects of previous...
WFAE

Struggle for gender equality in Iran began generations before the latest protests

For nearly two months, Iranians have been protesting following the death of a woman in the custody of Iran's morality police. She was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab inappropriately. And her name was Mahsa Amini. She's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini. She's from Iran's Kurdish minority, which has historically faced state repression. Now, the symbol of the protests following her death has often been the hijab, but the story goes much deeper than that. Today Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei from NPR's history podcast Throughline explore how women's long history of political activism in Iran is also part of the Iranian people's fight for self-determination.
Fortune

Bystanders no more, America’s CEOs must pay attention to societal divides

Elon Musk has called on voters to elect Republicans on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. Corporate America continues to be a powerful character in partisan politics, whether it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacking “woke” businesses or Sen. Bernie Sanders slamming “corporate greed.” Fearful of fanning the flames, many corporate executives believe it’s best to steer clear of divisive topics altogether.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

A Hindi minority should not impose its cultural identity on a diverse Indian nation

One of India’s greatest assets is its unity in the midst of a complex diversity of cultures and languages. Yet today, India is beset by deep divisions between its Muslim population and the cultural and religious groups known as Hindutva. If this were not enough, India is now facing...
WFAE

Russia is retreating, so why is the U.S. nudging Ukraine to compromise?

Russia says its withdrawing troops from the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which would mark another big setback for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This is the latest military success for Ukraine since it launched a major offensive more than two months ago, giving it the clear momentum on the battlefield.
Phys.org

Nazi propaganda from 1927–1945 reveals the role of dehumanization of Jews in the Holocaust

A linguistic analysis of Nazi propaganda suggests that dehumanization of Jews shifted over time, with propaganda after the onset of the Holocaust portraying Jews as having a greater capacity for agency, relative to earlier propaganda focused on disengaging moral concern. Alexander Landry of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, California, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 9, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Here's what happened on day 4 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks

U.S. plan for funding low-income countries faces criticism. The United States wants to set up a system for buying and selling carbon credits as a way to help low-income countries pay for the transition away from fossil fuels. Under the Energy Transition Accelerator, companies would buy credits from developing nations...
studyfinds.org

Nazi propaganda that dehumanized Jewish people underwent subtle changes to ‘justify’ Holocaust

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nazi propaganda to relentlessly dehumanize Jewish people underwent subtle changes to try to “justify” the Holocaust, a new study reveals. An international team of researchers conducted a thorough linguistic analysis of the propaganda of the Nazi regime, including hundreds of posters, pamphlets, newspapers, and political speech transcripts over an 18-year period before and during the execution of millions of Jews.
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

