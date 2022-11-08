Read full article on original website
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
White Teens in Alleged Blackface Captured at Six Flags: 'Disgusting'
Footage showed the teens lining up for a ride, their faces smeared all over with black paint. One of them asked a Black rider, "You like it?"
‘The View’ Sparks Frenzied Antisemitism Debate: “Not An Argument That You Should ‘Both Sides’”
The View launched into a loaded discussion about the troubling rise of antisemitism on today’s episode, during which Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin clashed once again as tensions continue to rise at the panel ahead of next week’s midterm elections. After high-profile figures like Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently sparked outrage for pushing antisemitic rhetoric and ideas, The View dove in during Hot Topics, sparking a debate about the response to such incidents and who is responsible for fueling the concerning trend. Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View‘s conservative voice, claimed the influx of antisemitism is coming from both...
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy
Nothing blinds you more than hate and fear, the two traits that best describe white supremacy. The post Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
Men forget to mind their manners when dealing with powerful women
Most people probably understand that sexism exists in workplaces, with real consequences for those who experience it today and rise to leadership positions tomorrow. However, proving it – let alone accurately measuring it – can be hard. Which is why everyone should read a great, if depressing, research...
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Spreads Too Much Hate in America
Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.
Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
Ontario education strike fallout: Workers’ anger about economic inequalities and labour precarity could spark wider job action
Labour strife in Canada grabbed international attention after the Ontario government passed a law that made an education workers’ strike illegal and set fines for striking workers, invoking a clause in Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allowed it to bypass constitutional challenges. After the 55,000 workers went on strike anyway, with multiple labour unions and some of the public rallying against the move, the government has since promised to repeal the legislation, ending the walkout. But these events may mark what is likely just the beginning of pronounced resistance from education workers over upcoming months. Previous unsettled bargaining The effects of previous...
Struggle for gender equality in Iran began generations before the latest protests
For nearly two months, Iranians have been protesting following the death of a woman in the custody of Iran's morality police. She was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab inappropriately. And her name was Mahsa Amini. She's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini. She's from Iran's Kurdish minority, which has historically faced state repression. Now, the symbol of the protests following her death has often been the hijab, but the story goes much deeper than that. Today Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei from NPR's history podcast Throughline explore how women's long history of political activism in Iran is also part of the Iranian people's fight for self-determination.
Bystanders no more, America’s CEOs must pay attention to societal divides
Elon Musk has called on voters to elect Republicans on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. Corporate America continues to be a powerful character in partisan politics, whether it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacking “woke” businesses or Sen. Bernie Sanders slamming “corporate greed.” Fearful of fanning the flames, many corporate executives believe it’s best to steer clear of divisive topics altogether.
Washington Examiner
A Hindi minority should not impose its cultural identity on a diverse Indian nation
One of India’s greatest assets is its unity in the midst of a complex diversity of cultures and languages. Yet today, India is beset by deep divisions between its Muslim population and the cultural and religious groups known as Hindutva. If this were not enough, India is now facing...
'We need allies': What NJ Jewish leaders want you to do about rising antisemitism
When the FBI alerted New Jersey Jews to a "broad threat" against their houses of worship last Thursday, the community jumped into action. Some closed synagogues early, others boosted security measures, and many worked with local law enforcement to post extra patrols around their temples. ...
Russia is retreating, so why is the U.S. nudging Ukraine to compromise?
Russia says its withdrawing troops from the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which would mark another big setback for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This is the latest military success for Ukraine since it launched a major offensive more than two months ago, giving it the clear momentum on the battlefield.
Ukraine Situation Report: Rumors Swirl Around Bombardment Of Russians Fleeing Kherson
Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesReports state that retreating Russian troops are apparently panicking as Ukrainian forces close the noose around Kherson City.
Phys.org
Nazi propaganda from 1927–1945 reveals the role of dehumanization of Jews in the Holocaust
A linguistic analysis of Nazi propaganda suggests that dehumanization of Jews shifted over time, with propaganda after the onset of the Holocaust portraying Jews as having a greater capacity for agency, relative to earlier propaganda focused on disengaging moral concern. Alexander Landry of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, California, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 9, 2022.
Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
Here's what happened on day 4 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
U.S. plan for funding low-income countries faces criticism. The United States wants to set up a system for buying and selling carbon credits as a way to help low-income countries pay for the transition away from fossil fuels. Under the Energy Transition Accelerator, companies would buy credits from developing nations...
studyfinds.org
Nazi propaganda that dehumanized Jewish people underwent subtle changes to ‘justify’ Holocaust
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Nazi propaganda to relentlessly dehumanize Jewish people underwent subtle changes to try to “justify” the Holocaust, a new study reveals. An international team of researchers conducted a thorough linguistic analysis of the propaganda of the Nazi regime, including hundreds of posters, pamphlets, newspapers, and political speech transcripts over an 18-year period before and during the execution of millions of Jews.
