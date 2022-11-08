Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:
Lechonk Female Evolution Oinkologne Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential leak of the Lechonk female evolution Oinkologne.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem
Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer. Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Has It All: Tera Raids, Special Events, And Ed Sheeran
With the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran serving as a backdrop, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed more about the game's unique Tera Raids, special in-game events, and even the mysteries of the Paldea region. The trailer introduces Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are limited-time raids...
Pokemon Tyranitar New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Tyranitar and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
TechRadar
A new reveal shows that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could return to what makes Pokemon great
Game Freak have offered us another teaser for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We already know that exploration is going to be a key theme in the latest installment of the much-beloved pocket monster games, but it looks like Scarlet and Violet will bring this element of the Pokémon experience to the forefront.
dexerto.com
How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main story length & side content rundown
God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with expansive locations, a hefty dose of side content, hidden collectibles, and of course, an epic main storyline. But just how long does it take to see and do everything in the latest chapter of Kratos’ saga? Here’s what you need to know.
What are Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
All the evidence emerging from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok players are getting collectors editions boxes without the game
Eager God of War players are getting their collectors edition boxes of Ragnarok, but finding that it is missing one key piece. God of War Ragnarok released on November 9 to tons of player anticipation and early acclaim. The series, based loosely on Norse mythology, has captured the hearts of adventure gamers for its intricate combat system and rich storytelling.
dexerto.com
Bloodhound main’s heirloom tattoo gets seal of approval from Apex Legends community
The Apex Legends community has shown nothing but support for a Bloodhound main that recently got an heirloom tattoo. Apex Legends faithful regularly find ways to honor their favorite battle royale, be it through fan art, tattoos, or cosplay. Last month, for example, a student shared photos of a Shield...
dexerto.com
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
Tri-City Herald
Pokemon GO Community Day: November 2022
Pokemon GO's November Community Day is almost here. The game's Season of Light is in full swing, and October's Community Day event featured the candle Pokemon Litwick. This month's Community Day features Teddiursa, which will appear more frequently in the wild. In addition to this, Ursaring, Teddiursa's evolution, can be evolved into an Ursaluna during and up to five hours after the event that will know the Charged Attack High Horsepower.
Modern Warfare 2 players are racking up thousands of XP in seconds through a hilarious exploit
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer has been out for just under a week, but players have already stumbled across a genius exploit that allows them to earn thousands of XP in a matter of seconds. It's worth noting before we dive in that this could be patched out...
Catch the Heart of Any Fan With the Best Pokemon Gifts
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It seems like everyone wants to collab with Pokemon these days. It’s still a beloved franchise to many even at the ripe old age of twenty-six. With Scarlet and Violet on the way now is a great time to start thinking about what to snag a Pokemon fan for the gifting season. We here at SPY are big fans of the famous pocket monsters and have dove recently into a few games like this magnificent series. We’ve even pointed out how the Pokemon...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the new Prestige system already
Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces a persistent Prestige system, and while not a one-for-one replica of classic CoD games, fans are excited. Activision announced a Season 1 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on November 9. Shoot House and Shipment make a triumphant return, perfect for players grinding weapon camos, and Infinity Ward addressed community concerns.
dexerto.com
Lizzo trolls fans on TikTok with smallest Scrabble set “in the world”
Pop icon Lizzo is trolling her fans on TikTok by playing with the smallest Scrabble set “in the world,” despite listeners hoping for news of new music amid her ongoing tour. Lizzo is one of the most prominent celebrities on TikTok, joining the ranks of Billie Eilish, Jason...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players plagued by infinite sprint and no sprint glitches
Game-breaking glitches don’t impact Fortnite often, but infinite sprint and no sprint bugs plague players. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing, and Season 5 is on the near horizon. Season 3 breathed new life into the battle royale, and millions of players still queue up on the Battle Bus daily.
