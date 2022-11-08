Read full article on original website
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
How the internet got so gross
For SS23, celebrities and designers alike dabbled in the distorted, from fake botched lip filler on the runway to Doja Cat’s bruised and busted Balenciaga makeup. While “ugly” fashion has been trending for some time, this confirmed the rumblings of what social media trends have been indicating for a while now: being beautiful online is boring. Zooming out far beyond fashion industry trends, it feels like everything popular right now has an unpleasant and disgusting tinge. From ugly cakes and “goblin-mode” memes to Julia Fox declaring “ugly is in”, we’re in a new era of online grotesquery.
A guide to Lindsay Lohan’s style evolution
We often don’t give Lindsay Lohan enough credit for her impact on fashion and culture across the last two decades. The starlet, who rose to fame in a myriad of Disney films, quickly became the name on everyone’s lips with her iconic acting performances (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls…), two studio albums, a never ending stream of paparazzi pics and her singular fashion sense that we all wanted to emulate. From the mini dresses, low-rise jeans and strappy heels of her Y2K era to the mid-noughties LA glam that caught the eye of The Bling Ring teens, Lindsay served up looks with a dose of her playful sense of humour. Even into the early 2010s she continued to define trends of the moment through fashion lines and enviable street style.
