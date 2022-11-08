We often don’t give Lindsay Lohan enough credit for her impact on fashion and culture across the last two decades. The starlet, who rose to fame in a myriad of Disney films, quickly became the name on everyone’s lips with her iconic acting performances (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls…), two studio albums, a never ending stream of paparazzi pics and her singular fashion sense that we all wanted to emulate. From the mini dresses, low-rise jeans and strappy heels of her Y2K era to the mid-noughties LA glam that caught the eye of The Bling Ring teens, Lindsay served up looks with a dose of her playful sense of humour. Even into the early 2010s she continued to define trends of the moment through fashion lines and enviable street style.

14 HOURS AGO