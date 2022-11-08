Read full article on original website
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Woman Allegedly Posing as Rideshare Driver, Stealing Wallets in Nashville
November 7, 2022 – Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, who schemes to steal male victims’ wallets and uses their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported...
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
What to Know About the Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office recently had one report of what appeared to be a kidnapping ransom scam and wanted to give you information on how this works. This scam has been around for years, but we haven’t taken many complaints regarding this particular one that can be frightening for parents who receive this type of phone call.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Deputies
Seven experienced law enforcement officers with various backgrounds recently joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Britt Reed welcomed the officers and presented them with their badges. “We try to operate as a family,” Fitzhugh said of the Sheriff’s Office with more than 500...
Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder
November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending his return to Nashville.
La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy
The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Eight Murfreesboro Apartment Residents Displaced After Saturday Fire
November 5, 2022 – MFRD responded to an apartment fire at 600 Dusan Blvd at 9:37 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Upon arrival, crews encountered flames from the roof of the single-story apartment building. A quick interior attack was made while other crews worked to ensure all residents were evacuated and accounted for. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game.
Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro
Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood
Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan
Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson
Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University. Judy was preceded in...
OBITUARY: Michael Ray Davis
Michael Ray Davis, a loving and devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at home with his immediate family at his bedside in La Vergne, TN. Michael had just turned 48 years of age. He was born September 10, 1974 in Nashville, TN...
Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools
Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson
Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
Smyrna Elementary to Construct Outdoor Amphitheater and Classroom
Smyrna Elementary, recently named as Rutherford County School’s first STEM school, has begun construction of an outdoor classroom and amphitheater via a partnership with Dow Smith Co. “We needed community partners, reached out to Dow Smith, and they came to the table to talk with us,” said Vanessa Ritter,...
