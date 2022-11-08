ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

What to Know About the Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office recently had one report of what appeared to be a kidnapping ransom scam and wanted to give you information on how this works. This scam has been around for years, but we haven’t taken many complaints regarding this particular one that can be frightening for parents who receive this type of phone call.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy

The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers. Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro

Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood

Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Nancy Patty Ryan

Nancy Patty Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, she was 69 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Kay Patty and Elaine Blair Patty. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson

Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University. Judy was preceded in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Michael Ray Davis

Michael Ray Davis, a loving and devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at home with his immediate family at his bedside in La Vergne, TN. Michael had just turned 48 years of age. He was born September 10, 1974 in Nashville, TN...
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools

Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson

Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

