ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release. The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive. After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Argument led to fatal shooting at gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an argument between an employee of a gas station convenience store and a customer led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. The victim was shot dead inside the store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. EMS pronounced the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Kenner man gets life in prison for kidnapping elderly couple

KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a Kenner man to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home in 2021. Alexsy Mejia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. His life sentences came with the possibility to be eligible for parole after 25 years. Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court also sentenced Mejia to 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated burglary. The sentence for aggravated burglary was ordered to be served concurrently.
KENNER, LA
WWL

4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Orleans Parish 2022 Election Results

ORLEANS PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Orleans Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New trash contracts begin, curbside recyling returns

NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday. The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa elects new mayor in a stunning upset victory

BOGALUSA, La. — The City of Bogalusa has a new, young, mayor ready to take on new challenges. In a stunning victory, Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette in Tuesday’s elections. Truong defeated Perrette with 56 percent of the vote placing Perrette third in the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy