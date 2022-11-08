Read full article on original website
NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release. The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive. After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the...
Argument led to fatal shooting at gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an argument between an employee of a gas station convenience store and a customer led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. The victim was shot dead inside the store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. EMS pronounced the...
Suspect in bomb threat at Kenner school/polling place is out-of-state 15-year-old
KENNER, La. — A 15-year-old from out of state has been identified as a suspect in a bomb threat at a Kenner school that was serving as a polling place Tuesday morning, police said Tuesday evening. The threat caused the Secretary of State's office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's...
Four youths in custody after a string of crimes in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Four juveniles are in police custody after committing a string of crimes that lead to a police chase across the city. Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East. The man seen on surveillance is a home...
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
Pilot seriously injured in a plane crash near Slidell airport, FAA reports
SLIDELL, La. — The pilot of a small, twin-engine plane was seriously injured in a crash in Slidell over the weekend. According to an FAA report entered on November 7, the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area as it was on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell.
Kenner man gets life in prison for kidnapping elderly couple
KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a Kenner man to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home in 2021. Alexsy Mejia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. His life sentences came with the possibility to be eligible for parole after 25 years. Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court also sentenced Mejia to 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated burglary. The sentence for aggravated burglary was ordered to be served concurrently.
4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects...
N.O. says it has demolished 67 abandoned buildings this year - there are thousands left
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina may have happened 17 years ago, but some people still live with daily reminders of the storm. Even after the flood waters drained, one home hasn't been touched, according to the next door neighbor. "We had water about here," Warren Mitchell said as he...
Suspect wanted for stealing a car in Lakeview that had a baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — The man New Orleans police have been looking for in connection to a vehicle theft that had a baby inside is now identified and an arrest warrant has been issued. Detectives are on the hunt for Diante Allen, 25, for allegedly stealing a truck in Lakeview...
Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
Orleans Parish 2022 Election Results
ORLEANS PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Orleans Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
New trash contracts begin, curbside recyling returns
NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday. The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that...
Jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in high speed Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish jury has awarded the family of a woman killed in a Lamborghini crash in 2016 $51 million. Businessman Jason Adams was behind the wheel of the sports car that hit the floodwall on Tchoupitoulas Street, killing 23-year-old Kristi Lirette in May 2016. "For...
Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
City Council will get final approval on New Orleans mayor's appointments
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans voters dealt a major blow to the power of the Mayor’s office last night. Starting next year, City Council will get the final say on the mayor’s appointments to several key positions. Voters approved the charter amendment with a 60% vote on...
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
Bogalusa elects new mayor in a stunning upset victory
BOGALUSA, La. — The City of Bogalusa has a new, young, mayor ready to take on new challenges. In a stunning victory, Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette in Tuesday’s elections. Truong defeated Perrette with 56 percent of the vote placing Perrette third in the...
$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
