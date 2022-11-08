ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Juvenile male shot in Fridley Wednesday

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Wednesday in Fridley. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Fridley on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if there are any other injuries or the severity of the juvenile male's injuries.
FRIDLEY, MN
kxlp941.com

Parents Charged After 14-Month-Old Dies Overdosing On Illicit Drugs In Home

(Little Canada, MN) — Officials now say a 14-month-old boy who died in his parents care overdosed on illicit drugs found in the family’s Little Canada apartment. An autopsy revealed Ryder Compton died from overdosing on heroin and fentanyl on September 4th. Parents Joseph Compton and Andrea Intveld appeared in court yesterday. Compton faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Intveld is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deputies search for Arden Hills teen in crisis

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities teenager who may be in crisis.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a boy named Allen called 911 for help Sunday morning. Deputies went to meet him, but he "changed his mind and didn't show up," and then later made "concerning comments" to the deputies.  The sheriff's office says Allen is believed to be in the Wyncrest Court area of Arden Hills. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America. According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy