2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
Juvenile male shot in Fridley Wednesday
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Wednesday in Fridley. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast in Fridley on a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. It's unclear if there are any other injuries or the severity of the juvenile male's injuries.
Wisconsin hospice nurse accused of cutting off man’s foot without permission
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WTVO) — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin amputated a dying man’s foot without permission and planned to use it for her taxidermy shop, according to prosecutors. Mary K. Brown, 38, who was a registered nurse at a nursing home in Spring Valley, reportedly cut off the 62-year-old patient’s foot and told co-workers […]
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting
A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments. Police found...
MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison and five years of supervised release after shooting someone during a carjacking in 2021. Jerome Lee Swanson, 21, was handed a 115-month prison sentence for the June 5, 2021 incident. According to court documents,...
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
(Little Canada, MN) — Officials now say a 14-month-old boy who died in his parents care overdosed on illicit drugs found in the family’s Little Canada apartment. An autopsy revealed Ryder Compton died from overdosing on heroin and fentanyl on September 4th. Parents Joseph Compton and Andrea Intveld appeared in court yesterday. Compton faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Intveld is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Woman goes from the depths of drug addiction to helping others at Wayside Recovery Center
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Substance abuse in America – some call it a public health crisis. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020, nearly 20 percent of women ages 18 and older used illicit drugs. One local woman knows the struggle well: she battled addiction for...
Deputies search for Arden Hills teen in crisis
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities teenager who may be in crisis.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a boy named Allen called 911 for help Sunday morning. Deputies went to meet him, but he "changed his mind and didn't show up," and then later made "concerning comments" to the deputies. The sheriff's office says Allen is believed to be in the Wyncrest Court area of Arden Hills. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America. According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Man leads authorities on wild chase across northwest Wisconsin, charges pending
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies in Barron County on a wild chase through a swampy area. According to a release, on November 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious male on a property. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the individual.
Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion
A woman was shot dead overnight Friday in an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which investigators believe was targeted. According to police, officers went to the Eden Park Apartments around...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Shooting eyewitnesses testify in trial involving alleged attempted 'hit' on MPD crime scene investigator
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilie Clancy from St. Paul had never met Nicki Lenway, but Clancy sprung into action, pulling the bleeding victim into her vehicle and helping save Lenway's life after she was shot three times outside a supervised parenting center in April. Lenway's ex-boyfriend, Tim Amacher, is on trial...
