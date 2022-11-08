ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Rockford Register Star

Predicting every Illinois high school quarterfinal playoff game in the Rockford-area

Here are our high school sports writers' predictions for Rockford-area football teams in the quarterfinal round of the IHSA playoffs. The Rockford Register Star's Matt Trowbridge (53-10 on the season, 2-1 last week) will break down games involving the NIC-10 and Rochelle of the Interstate 8. Jay Taft (78-20 overall after a 3-4 week) will pick the winners from games that include local teams from the Big Northern Conference and NUIC.
ROCKFORD, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High not surprised by second-round “upset” of Kankakee

PEORIA (25 News Now) - To many observers across the state, the Peoria High football team was an underdog in their second-round matchup against 2021 state-runner up Kankakee last Friday. Somebody forgot to tell the Lions though as they ran over the Kays in a 48-21 blowout win. That now has them motivated to continue their postseason run this week against Mascoutah.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Moline's Harding, Freeman ink NLI to play for Iowa

MOLINE, Ill. — A pair of Moline Maroons signed their letters of intent to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team on Wednesday. Moline point guard Brock Harding and power forward Owen Freeman inked their commitments to the Iowa Hawkeyes, comprising two of Iowa's three commitments in the class.
IOWA CITY, IA

