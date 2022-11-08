Read full article on original website
Here are our high school sports writers' predictions for Rockford-area football teams in the quarterfinal round of the IHSA playoffs. The Rockford Register Star's Matt Trowbridge (53-10 on the season, 2-1 last week) will break down games involving the NIC-10 and Rochelle of the Interstate 8. Jay Taft (78-20 overall after a 3-4 week) will pick the winners from games that include local teams from the Big Northern Conference and NUIC.
There are just 64 football teams left in the IHSA State Football Playoffs. All 32 games will be played this coming Saturday. There are 19 teams that are 11-0 (LeWin, Princeton) There are 19 teams that are 10-1 (Rockridge, Byron) There are 14 teams that are 9-2 (Fulton, Rochelle, Sterling)
Peoria High not surprised by second-round “upset” of Kankakee
PEORIA (25 News Now) - To many observers across the state, the Peoria High football team was an underdog in their second-round matchup against 2021 state-runner up Kankakee last Friday. Somebody forgot to tell the Lions though as they ran over the Kays in a 48-21 blowout win. That now has them motivated to continue their postseason run this week against Mascoutah.
Moline's Harding, Freeman ink NLI to play for Iowa
MOLINE, Ill. — A pair of Moline Maroons signed their letters of intent to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team on Wednesday. Moline point guard Brock Harding and power forward Owen Freeman inked their commitments to the Iowa Hawkeyes, comprising two of Iowa's three commitments in the class.
