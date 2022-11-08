Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Main Street Receives Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Out of 32 applicants, 10 were awarded a Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant this year, and one of those recipients was Spencer Main Street. The grant is given out yearly, and this year makes two in a row for Spencer Main Street. Director Nancy Naeve shared the plan investor 1103 Industries has for the Union Block building with the $100,000 they were awarded.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Voters in Two Local Counties Approve Tax Referendums For EMS
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Voters in two local counties voted in favor of tax referendums that in the end will benefit local Emergency Medical Services. A new state law that brought the measure to ballots in Osceola and Pocahontas Counties allows boards of supervisors to put a local tax question on the ballot that then helps fund EMS county-wide similar to that of fire and police services.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Estherville Temporarily Closes Tree Dump Following Recent Fires
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is working to fix a series of problems surround some recent fires at the community’s tree dump. City Code Enforcement Officer Greg Van Langen told the Council he has noticed a huge amount of traffic to the site dumping leaves, even though it’s not officially allowed by the city.
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Wills and Jones Retain Seats in Iowa House
John Wills from Spirit Lake has won his 5th election to the statehouse, this time in district number 10 all of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties, Northern Clay County, and Southwest Kossuth County. Wills received Ten thousand six votes, or about 76 percent. Independent candidate Dan Wahl – also from...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
Rocky DeWitt wins race for Iowa State Senator of District 1
In the race for the District 1 Iowa State Senator, Republican Rocky DeWitt has won.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Spencer Starts Process to Take Ownership of Blighted Property
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has started the process to take over ownership of a blighted property on the east side of town. The piece of land in the 600 block of East 10th Street has been vacant for several years since the owner passed away with neighbors since then asking for something to be done, a process that begins with Clay County assigning the Tax Sale Certificate to the City of Spencer which can then be turned into a deed of ownership.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
stormlakeradio.com
General Election Results Pertaining to Area Counties
There were just a few general election contested races that involved area counties. On the state level...For the Iowa House in the newly-drawn District 6, which includes much of Buena Vista and Clay Counties, Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids easily defeated Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake, 73-percent to 26-percent.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in Weapons Charge
Curlew, IA (KICD)– An Oregon woman is facing a weapons charge after police in Palo Alto County investigated a suspicious vehicle report last week. The Communications Center received several complaints of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the count last Tuesday with deputies with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office locating it early the next morning in Curlew.
1380kcim.com
Two Injured In Hwy 175 Head-On Collision Wednesday
An Ida Grove man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on collision in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:22 p.m. on Highway 175. Authorities say 82-year-old Larry Paul Davis of Woodbine was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Ford F250 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2022 Ford EC4 van, owned by Cygnus Home Service LLC of Marshall, Minn. and operated by 52-year-old Brady Lyle Bakker of Ida Grove. Both drivers were transported to MercyONE Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Comments / 0