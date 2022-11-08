ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Ways to Honor Servicemembers on Veterans Day in Massachusetts

On Veteran's Day, there are plenty of ways to recognize those who served, with several events happening in Boston and the surrounding area to commemorate the day. At Memorial Hall inside the State House, all branches of the Armed Forces were being honored Friday morning. Friday marked the first time...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?

The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals

As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week

A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England

The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod

Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy