Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Ways to Honor Servicemembers on Veterans Day in Massachusetts
On Veteran's Day, there are plenty of ways to recognize those who served, with several events happening in Boston and the surrounding area to commemorate the day. At Memorial Hall inside the State House, all branches of the Armed Forces were being honored Friday morning. Friday marked the first time...
nbcboston.com
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
nbcboston.com
Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals
As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
nbcboston.com
Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
nbcboston.com
Hour-by-Hour Rain Timeline as Remnants of Nicole Hit Mass., New England
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain are spreading over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
Remnants of Nicole Bring Downpours and Isolated Thunderstorms Could Impact Mass.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain spread over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England
The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
nbcboston.com
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
nbcboston.com
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
Comments / 0