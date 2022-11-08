Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Libertarian Party of Iowa Celebrates Major-Party Status Gains
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — While some areas are still reporting absentee and early-vote totals, it appears mathematically safe to declare that the Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia top of the ballot ticket received enough votes to clear the 2% threshold for party status in Iowa. This full-party status will allow Iowans to officially register as Libertarian and will be documented on future Secretary of State reports, and for the party to hold primary elections — allowing voters to become familiar with LPIA candidates earlier in the election cycle.
rcreader.com
Monmouth College's Robin Johnson Analyzes “Awfu” Ads and Results of Congressional Midterm Elections, Which Won't Be Resolved Until December
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 9, 2022) — For the next month, it won't be hard for Americans to keep Georgia on their mind. The state figures to be the key to determining which political party will have control of the US Senate, said Monmouth College political science lecturer Robin Johnson.
rcreader.com
Iowa Reaches Second Highest Turnout in State History for Midterm Election; Post-Election Audits Begin
"My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Sec Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll-workers and county-election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”. Every county will now...
