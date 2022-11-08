ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, November 10

We’re entering the cold and flu season, and after the recent pandemic, there’s concern that COVID-19 may spread again. Laura Weiler, Floyd Valley Community Health Manager, says the number of COVID cases has remained fairly steady including 28 cases in the last 14 days in Plymouth County. This has been the normal rate for the last few months.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Chance Pick

Chance Pick, 20 of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Chance’s family asks that all in attendance dress in honor of his love of football; a Chief’s jersey or any football jersey/sports gear is encouraged! Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Tara Geddes – Citizen of the Day

Tara Geddes is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tara is Chief Nursing Officer of Floyd Valley Healthcare and she is Le Mars Chamber 2022 4th Quarter Boss of the Quarter. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.7.22: Leeds Stabbing, Tyson CFO Arrested, and Election Preview

Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Tyler Koupal – Citizen of the Day

Dr. Tyler Koupal is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Dr. Koupal is with Jeneary Dentist. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, November 8

On this election day, all of the attention is being paid to the races for statewide office, and the US Congress. Locally, there are very few races of note. In Iowa Senate District 7, which includes the southern half of Plymouth County, and several other adjoining counties, Kevin Alons of Salix, a Republican, is running unopposed. In House District three, which includes the northern half of Plymouth County and the southern half of Sioux County, Republican Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars is running unopposed. In House District 13, which includes southern Plymouth County, Republican Ken Carlson of Onawa and Libertarian Amy Janowski of Kingsley seek election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident

Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
HARTLEY, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer

SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE

