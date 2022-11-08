On this election day, all of the attention is being paid to the races for statewide office, and the US Congress. Locally, there are very few races of note. In Iowa Senate District 7, which includes the southern half of Plymouth County, and several other adjoining counties, Kevin Alons of Salix, a Republican, is running unopposed. In House District three, which includes the northern half of Plymouth County and the southern half of Sioux County, Republican Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars is running unopposed. In House District 13, which includes southern Plymouth County, Republican Ken Carlson of Onawa and Libertarian Amy Janowski of Kingsley seek election.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO