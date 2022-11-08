Read full article on original website
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
What’s the right NDR target for SaaS startups?
There are several key reasons. First, software companies have very strong gross margins; software is cheap to sell once you’ve written the code. Secondly, and more to the point today, is the fact that modern software companies are set up to sell more of their product to existing customers over time.
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) Big Move as German Fintech Operator Acquires 100% of ok.de Encrypted Mobile ‘Free-Mailer’ E-Mail
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) has been running northbound from well under a penny as the Company acquires from FFPP’s majority parent organization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange-traded Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (‘FF24 Holding’; ‘FF24’ on XETRA and Frankfurt), a German private limited company, FF24 Sustainability GmbH. Formerly named OK.de, the target contains the OK.de mobile ‘free-mailer’ e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service which attracted the FF24 Holding investment team in Berlin. Ok.de currently has approximately 2.3 million users of its e-mail service, which to date predominantly addresses only the domestic German consumer market, as does the OK.de IM app., which benefits from access to military-grade encryption software.
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
Consumers Still Tapping Cards to Spend but Credit Growth Slows
We may be seeing a tipping point for debt — where gains in personal loan borrowing come at the expense of pricier credit card debt. It’s a change that also signals that consumers are refocusing on controlling the monthly expenses they can control. The Federal Reserve released its...
Humanoid robots could generate $154 billion in revenue over next 15 years, Goldman Sachs reports
The investment giant was inspired by Tesla’s Optimus to conduct the report.
Report: FTX Used Customer Funds to Prop up Alameda Research
In a bid to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly loaned the firm billions of dollars from his FTX platform, including more than $8 billion in customer funds, a move that apparently set in motion FTX’s collapse. That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 10)...
Nonprofit trend report: Technology is fueling relevance and growth
Digitally mature nonprofits exceed their organizational goals, including 4X more likely to have exceeded mission goals. Nonprofits thrive on relationships. Delivering a nonprofit mission requires strong connections with stakeholders -- including employees, donors, volunteers, program participants, and more, this according to the latest research on nonprofits. Special Feature. The Tech...
Online Car Platforms’ Skid Proves Digital Shifts Are No Sure Bet
The rubber meets the road for the online car platforms. Amid Carvana’s disastrous stock plunge and disappointing earnings — and Vroom’s numbers from Tuesday (Nov. 8) — the sector resembles a 10-car pileup. Turns out that not every aspect of commerce has a smooth digital shift,...
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
Lion Electric Q3 Financial Report: More Vehicles, More Revenue
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV), maker of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. The company held an investor call on Nov. 10. Highlights included:. Delivery of 156 vehicles, up 116 compared to the same period...
Travel app Hopper raises $96M from Capital One to double down on social commerce
As a part of the funding, Hopper says it’s extending its partnership with Capital One (which led Hopper’s Series F) to create new travel products aimed at Capital One customers. Hopper’s tech already powers Capital One Travel and Premier Collection, Capital One’s marketplace of hotels and resorts exclusive to Capital One Venture X cardholders. It’s a safe bet that similar experiences along that vein are forthcoming.
Shift4 Launches New Payments Platform for eCommerce Businesses
Payment processing and commerce technology provider Shift4 has launched a new online payments platform for eCommerce businesses of all sizes. The platform features developer tools that enable businesses to create a customizable checkout form, supports a wide range of payment scenarios and includes smart anti-fraud tools, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Payments Fintech KodyPay Finalizes $5M Pre-Series A to Accelerate Business Expansion
KodyPay, a payments company, has raised an additional $5 million in Q3 2022. The financing round involved major shareholders “alongside new strategic investors bringing the total funding raised to US$10 million.”. KodyPay claims that it “brings the ease and optionality of online payments to brick & mortar businesses.” Using...
Coinbase Cuts 60 in Recruiting and Onboarding Teams
After making job cuts that totaled 18% of its full-time workforce in June, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced another 60 layoffs. These staff reductions are limited to the company’s recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, as the company has lower planned hiring needs and has completed its institutional onboarding backlog, Coinbase Director of Corporate & Global Communications Elliott Suthers said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Nov. 10).
These are the top 25 enterprise technology startups powering the economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
Crypto Compliance Can Be Easier Than Regulatory Clarity
When it comes to selling compliance services in the blockchain business, the two most difficult tasks are educating clients from financial institutions about what it is and then convincing them that for all the claims of crypto’s anonymity, it is easier than it sounds. That’s a big part of...
