Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) has been running northbound from well under a penny as the Company acquires from FFPP’s majority parent organization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange-traded Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (‘FF24 Holding’; ‘FF24’ on XETRA and Frankfurt), a German private limited company, FF24 Sustainability GmbH. Formerly named OK.de, the target contains the OK.de mobile ‘free-mailer’ e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service which attracted the FF24 Holding investment team in Berlin. Ok.de currently has approximately 2.3 million users of its e-mail service, which to date predominantly addresses only the domestic German consumer market, as does the OK.de IM app., which benefits from access to military-grade encryption software.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO