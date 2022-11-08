Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin Describes Interaction With Chain Gang Member/Pastor at IU Game
James Franklin didn’t want to hear it at the time. Late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s game at Indiana this past Saturday, a member of Indiana’s chain gang— assistants to the officials who establish where a drive begins and how far an offense has to go to get a first down— was trying to talk to Penn State’s head coach.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State G Landon Tengwall out for Season
Penn State will be without its regular left guard for the rest of 2022. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach James Franklin announced that Landon Tengwall. has undergone surgery and will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tengwall got hurt during warmups of Penn State’s game...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU G Hunter Nourzad Returning in 2023
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad plans on coming back next season, he announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. He wrote that he’s “grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community.”. ”The coaches, staff and my teammates have...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Mike Locksley, Signature Wins, Drew Shelton
Penn State bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with a resounding 45-14 win over Indiana and is looking to go undefeated for the second week in a row. In its penultimate home game on Saturday, Penn State will face off against a school that he is familiar with, Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State No. 14 in CFP Rankings
Penn State is No. 14 in Week 2 of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings. Coach James Franklin’s team debuted at No. 15 last week and has moved up slightly after a 45-14 win at Indiana this past Saturday. The team is the third-highest ranked amongst Big Ten...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland
Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: Penn State Football Closer to Maryland Than Ohio State and Michigan
On Saturday, Penn State avenged its controversial 36-35 loss to Indiana when Michael Penix Jr. scored on a two-point conversion in overtime by dominating the Hoosiers 45-14 in a game that they dominated start to finish, and there is no need to talk any more of that performance. I want...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 8
Update (8:13 AM)- Penn State football has extended an offer to James Peoples (2024), a four-star running back from Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas. Peoples also has offers from schools such as Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas and Texas Tech.
etxview.com
Penn State’s ‘hands are tied’ due to 1st Amendment precedent to allow controversial speakers, Gavin McInnes on campus
Editor’s Note: An individual interviewed for this story has had their name changed to protect their identity, and verified through fact-checking, the anonymous individual interviewed for this story is a Penn State student. The First Amendment requires universities like Penn State to allow speakers of all ideologies on campus...
Onward State
Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters
You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Onward State
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
State College
Takac Wins Open Seat in 82nd State House District
College Township Democrat Paul Takac has won election to the 82nd state House District, defeating State College Republican Justin Behrens for the open seat representing a swath of Centre County. Takac, currently a College Township councilman, had 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday with about 85%...
Glenn Thompson keeps his seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District
The lawmaker was elected to his eighth term in the U.S. House.
Comments / 0