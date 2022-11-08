ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State G Landon Tengwall out for Season

Penn State will be without its regular left guard for the rest of 2022. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach James Franklin announced that Landon Tengwall. has undergone surgery and will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tengwall got hurt during warmups of Penn State’s game...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU G Hunter Nourzad Returning in 2023

Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad plans on coming back next season, he announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. He wrote that he’s “grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community.”. ”The coaches, staff and my teammates have...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven

Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State No. 14 in CFP Rankings

Penn State is No. 14 in Week 2 of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings. Coach James Franklin’s team debuted at No. 15 last week and has moved up slightly after a 45-14 win at Indiana this past Saturday. The team is the third-highest ranked amongst Big Ten...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland

Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 8

Update (8:13 AM)- Penn State football has extended an offer to James Peoples (2024), a four-star running back from Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas. Peoples also has offers from schools such as Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas and Texas Tech.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
etxview.com

Penn State’s ‘hands are tied’ due to 1st Amendment precedent to allow controversial speakers, Gavin McInnes on campus

Editor’s Note: An individual interviewed for this story has had their name changed to protect their identity, and verified through fact-checking, the anonymous individual interviewed for this story is a Penn State student. The First Amendment requires universities like Penn State to allow speakers of all ideologies on campus...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters

You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley

Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
State College

Takac Wins Open Seat in 82nd State House District

College Township Democrat Paul Takac has won election to the 82nd state House District, defeating State College Republican Justin Behrens for the open seat representing a swath of Centre County. Takac, currently a College Township councilman, had 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday with about 85%...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

