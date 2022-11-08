Game 2 of Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Loyola (MD). Here are five things to know. Mikey Henn was one of three players Penn State landed from the transfer portal this past offseason, along with Cam Wynter and Andrew Funk. Unlike 5-foot-4 Michael J. Fox, who played the main character in the 1993 comedy Life with Mikey, Henn is tall. At 6-foot-8 and 244-pounds, the seventh—yes, seventh- year senior gives Penn State an inside presence on a team that isn’t known for its height.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO