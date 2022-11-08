Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
‘The Total Package Offensively,’ PSU Men’s Basketball AHC Adam Fisher on New Signee Carey Booth
Penn State men’s basketball signed its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff spoke about the three-man group to media at the Bryce Jordan Center. As part of the press conference, the staff broke down each of Penn State’s three signees;...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Loyola (MD)
Game 2 of Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Loyola (MD). Here are five things to know. Mikey Henn was one of three players Penn State landed from the transfer portal this past offseason, along with Cam Wynter and Andrew Funk. Unlike 5-foot-4 Michael J. Fox, who played the main character in the 1993 comedy Life with Mikey, Henn is tall. At 6-foot-8 and 244-pounds, the seventh—yes, seventh- year senior gives Penn State an inside presence on a team that isn’t known for its height.
PSU HC James Franklin Describes Interaction With Chain Gang Member/Pastor at IU Game
James Franklin didn’t want to hear it at the time. Late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s game at Indiana this past Saturday, a member of Indiana’s chain gang— assistants to the officials who establish where a drive begins and how far an offense has to go to get a first down— was trying to talk to Penn State’s head coach.
Penn State G Hunter Nourzad Explains Decision to Stay in School
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad made headlines early Tuesday morning when he announced via Twitter that he’s returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. Nourzad transferred to Penn State after 2021, having previously been part of Cornell’s program since 2018. His role on coach James Franklin’s team has increased in recent weeks since starting left guard Landon Tengwall got injured in warmups before Penn State’s game against Michigan Oct. 15.
Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland
Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
PSU G Hunter Nourzad Returning in 2023
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad plans on coming back next season, he announced via Twitter Tuesday morning. He wrote that he’s “grateful to be surrounded every day by a group of people who are hardworking, passionate and leaders in the community.”. ”The coaches, staff and my teammates have...
PSU K Jake Pinegar Undecided on 2023 Return
Penn State offensive guard Hunter Nourzad announced early Tuesday morning that he plans to return to Penn State in 2023. Another fifth-year senior, kicker Jake Pinegar, isn’t ready to announce anything. Pinegar told reporters via Zoom Tuesday morning that he has yet to decide what he’ll do for the...
Penn State's Cael Sanderson Calls AD Patrick Kraft 'Inspiring'
The architect of Penn State's wrestling dynasty feels aligned with his new athletic director.
Pickett, Funk Lead Penn State to Season-Opening win Over Winthrop
STATE COLLEGE, PA– Coming into the season-opener, Penn State knew it had an experienced backcourt and, of course, Jalen Pickett. Neither disappointed in the 93-68 win over Winthrop Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett exploded for 15 points in the first 15 minutes of the game en...
NOTES: No.1 Penn State Hosts Lock Haven in Season Opener Friday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions...
Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters
You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
Takac Wins Open Seat in 82nd State House District
College Township Democrat Paul Takac has won election to the 82nd state House District, defeating State College Republican Justin Behrens for the open seat representing a swath of Centre County. Takac, currently a College Township councilman, had 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday with about 85%...
18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA
Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
