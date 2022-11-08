Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen
Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
ESPN
Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Former NFL Doctor Thinks Josh Allen Misses a Few Weeks
It really does feel like all of Buffalo and Western New York has been honed in on social media and any news related to the health of starting Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen was injured in this past Sunday's loss against the New York Jets, which occurred on the final offensive drive of the game for the Bills.
Is This The Saddest Picture Of Josh Allen Ever [PHOTO]
The Buffalo Bills revealed today that their star quarterback Josh Allen suffered a sprained UCL in his right throwing arm. Allen suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Bills' loss to the Jets this past Sunday. Allen is listed as Day to Day on the injury report and right now it is up in the air if he will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Bills Are Confident — Even if Josh Allen Can’t Play
While they would assuredly miss MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills aren’t spooked by rolling with Case Keenum, if necessary. Allen injured his elbow in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, jeopardizing his availability this weekend versus the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. And as the week...
The Bills Switch Up Uniforms for Sunday’s Game Against Minnesota
It's pretty remarkable how one game (three hours) can change the feelings of a fanbase. The Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the 2022 regular season against the New York Jets this past Sunday, which happened to also be their second AFC East loss. The Bills played probably their...
In short order, the light shines on Colts’ Parks Frazier
Parks Frazier has advanced from ancillary participant to integral part of the overall picture.
Former Bills Wide Receiver Lee Evans Returning to Buffalo
It might be easy to forget where the Buffalo Bills came from just six short years ago. The Bills have made the playoffs in three straight seasons and four of the past five seasons, but before that Buffalo missed the postseason for 17 consecutive years. As someone is is entering...
Josh Allen wearing sleeve on his elbow to deal with injury
Josh Allen continues to be in recovery mode for the Buffalo Bills. Allen was not participating during the media portion of practice on Thursday. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg said that Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm. Allen suffered an injury to his elbow on his throwing arm...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0