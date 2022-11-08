ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen

Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
ESPN

Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Former NFL Doctor Thinks Josh Allen Misses a Few Weeks

It really does feel like all of Buffalo and Western New York has been honed in on social media and any news related to the health of starting Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen was injured in this past Sunday's loss against the New York Jets, which occurred on the final offensive drive of the game for the Bills.
Is This The Saddest Picture Of Josh Allen Ever [PHOTO]

The Buffalo Bills revealed today that their star quarterback Josh Allen suffered a sprained UCL in his right throwing arm. Allen suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Bills' loss to the Jets this past Sunday. Allen is listed as Day to Day on the injury report and right now it is up in the air if he will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
