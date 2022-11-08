Through Starkey Hearing Foundation, hearing missions around the world and long-term AfterCare programs have continued to provide support and resources in the communities we’ve served. We don’t just pack up and leave once a mission is done. The teams work to equip these communities with the resources they need to embrace hearing health care together. Since the Foundation’s inception in 1984, they have helped over 1 million people in more than 70 countries worldwide with hearing health resources and hearing aids.

1 DAY AGO