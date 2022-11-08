ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy