Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.

1 HOUR AGO