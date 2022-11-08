Read full article on original website
Related
PYMNTS
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Dutch Bros, Starbucks Report Drive-Thru Gains While McDonald’s Sees Weakness
Across the restaurant industry, brands including Dutch Bros and Starbucks are seeing their drive-thru sales increase, with the stark exception of quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant McDonald’s, a leader in the drive-thru space. McDonald’s, which as of 2019 had more than 20,000 drive-thru locations around the world, and order of...
Macy’s Joins Vendor Diversification Trend
Saying that only 1.3% of the total venture capital dollars that were invested in the United States in 2021 went to a startup with a Black founder, Macy’s has partnered with Momentus Capital on a program designed to increase investment in diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. The new S.P.U.R. Pathways:...
Target Store Remodeling Plan Adds Space, Pickup Features, Food
With its customers increasingly shopping online and demanding same-day services, Target has decided it’s time to grow. The retailer’s remodeling plans will focus on larger format stores that will include new design elements. At almost 150,000 square feet, these stores are 20,000 square feet larger than the company average, according to a Thursday (Nov. 10) news release.
General Mills, Audi and Pfizer join growing list of companies pausing advertising on Twitter amid fears the platform won't be a 'safe place for brands' after Musk's $44B takeover
Carmaker Audi and General Mills, the packaged-food titan behind Cheerios, have joined a growing list of companies halting their ad spending on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. 'We have currently paused paid support on Twitter and will continue to evaluate the situation,' an Audi spokesperson told DailyMail.com...
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.
Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
CNBC
Twitter co-founder Dorsey apologizes for growing the company 'too quickly' in wake of mass layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. "Folks at Twitter past and...
ACI Worldwide Names Thomas Warsop Interim Head in Search for New CEO
Payments software maker ACI Worldwide is seeking a new CEO. The company has named Thomas Warsop, formerly the non-executive chair of its board, as interim CEO following the departure of CEO Odilon Almeida, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release. Mary Harman, chair of the company’s nominating and corporate...
RealReal Overhauls Consignment Structure in Quest for Profitability
In its ongoing quest for profitability, luxury resale platform The RealReal said Tuesday (Nov. 8) that it has overhauled its commission structure and will charge more for low-priced transactions that have typically resulted in losses. The announcement came as part of the company’s third-quarter earnings report, in which it outlined...
Zuckerberg Takes Responsibility for Upcoming Meta Staff Cuts
Social media and metaverse company Meta will join the growing list of tech companies making large employee layoffs on Wednesday (Nov. 9). In a Tuesday (Nov. 8) meeting with executives, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is at fault for the company’s missteps due to his “over-optimism about growth” resulting in overstaffing of the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Peloton Founders Raise $25M for D2C Rug Venture Ernesta
Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) custom rug company launched by three of the founders of Peloton — John Foley, Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng — has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The capital will help Ernesta with its goal of expanding the domestic rug market —...
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
Wolverine Reports Supply Chain Problems Slowing Footwear Sales
With continuing supply chain challenges affecting both the brand and its wholesale customers, footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide reported Wednesday (Nov. 9) that both revenue and profit came in below expectations for the quarter ended Oct. 1. “We are facing congestion in our own U.S. distribution centers and inland transportation networks,...
Meta shuts down 'Quitter,' a tool that shows employees who left and why, as layoffs rock the company
Before Quitter was shuttered, Meta employees could use the tool to see who left the company each day. Now that it's gone, they're on their own.
Q3 Mobile Orders Booked 15% of Non-Grocery Sales and Nearly 10% of Groceries
Mobile commerce looks to be sailing against the wind, so to speak, as new research finds the drop-offs in other digital shopping methods have not been seen in the mobile commerce niche, which continues to grow and add digital share. The PYMNTS study, “Digital Economy Payments: November 2022 U.S. Edition...
Some Meta employees are blaming Mark Zuckerberg for his 'poor leadership and mismanagement' amid layoffs of 11,000 staffers
Meta laid off 11,000 people on Wednesday in its first mass layoffs in the company's 18-year history. Employees — former and remaining— are shocked.
75% of Hooters’ Virtual Customers Have Never Visited Flagship Brand
For a restaurant like Hooters, renowned for its distinct in-store experience, the recent embrace of virtual brands has not only leveraged the chain’s existing equipment and staff to drive additional sales but has also introduced it to countless new customers who had never eaten in there before. Marc Butler,...
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0