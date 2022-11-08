ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience

Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
PYMNTS

Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services

Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
PYMNTS

Dutch Bros, Starbucks Report Drive-Thru Gains While McDonald’s Sees Weakness

Across the restaurant industry, brands including Dutch Bros and Starbucks are seeing their drive-thru sales increase, with the stark exception of quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant McDonald’s, a leader in the drive-thru space. McDonald’s, which as of 2019 had more than 20,000 drive-thru locations around the world, and order of...
PYMNTS

Macy’s Joins Vendor Diversification Trend

Saying that only 1.3% of the total venture capital dollars that were invested in the United States in 2021 went to a startup with a Black founder, Macy’s has partnered with Momentus Capital on a program designed to increase investment in diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. The new S.P.U.R. Pathways:...
PYMNTS

Target Store Remodeling Plan Adds Space, Pickup Features, Food

With its customers increasingly shopping online and demanding same-day services, Target has decided it’s time to grow. The retailer’s remodeling plans will focus on larger format stores that will include new design elements. At almost 150,000 square feet, these stores are 20,000 square feet larger than the company average, according to a Thursday (Nov. 10) news release.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

General Mills, Audi and Pfizer join growing list of companies pausing advertising on Twitter amid fears the platform won't be a 'safe place for brands' after Musk's $44B takeover

Carmaker Audi and General Mills, the packaged-food titan behind Cheerios, have joined a growing list of companies halting their ad spending on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. 'We have currently paused paid support on Twitter and will continue to evaluate the situation,' an Audi spokesperson told DailyMail.com...
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
Business Insider

Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.

Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
PYMNTS

ACI Worldwide Names Thomas Warsop Interim Head in Search for New CEO

Payments software maker ACI Worldwide is seeking a new CEO. The company has named Thomas Warsop, formerly the non-executive chair of its board, as interim CEO following the departure of CEO Odilon Almeida, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release. Mary Harman, chair of the company’s nominating and corporate...
PYMNTS

RealReal Overhauls Consignment Structure in Quest for Profitability

In its ongoing quest for profitability, luxury resale platform The RealReal said Tuesday (Nov. 8) that it has overhauled its commission structure and will charge more for low-priced transactions that have typically resulted in losses. The announcement came as part of the company’s third-quarter earnings report, in which it outlined...
PYMNTS

Zuckerberg Takes Responsibility for Upcoming Meta Staff Cuts

Social media and metaverse company Meta will join the growing list of tech companies making large employee layoffs on Wednesday (Nov. 9). In a Tuesday (Nov. 8) meeting with executives, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is at fault for the company’s missteps due to his “over-optimism about growth” resulting in overstaffing of the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
PYMNTS

Peloton Founders Raise $25M for D2C Rug Venture Ernesta

Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) custom rug company launched by three of the founders of Peloton — John Foley, Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng — has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The capital will help Ernesta with its goal of expanding the domestic rug market —...
PYMNTS

CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices

Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
PYMNTS

Wolverine Reports Supply Chain Problems Slowing Footwear Sales

With continuing supply chain challenges affecting both the brand and its wholesale customers, footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide reported Wednesday (Nov. 9) that both revenue and profit came in below expectations for the quarter ended Oct. 1. “We are facing congestion in our own U.S. distribution centers and inland transportation networks,...
PYMNTS

Q3 Mobile Orders Booked 15% of Non-Grocery Sales and Nearly 10% of Groceries

Mobile commerce looks to be sailing against the wind, so to speak, as new research finds the drop-offs in other digital shopping methods have not been seen in the mobile commerce niche, which continues to grow and add digital share. The PYMNTS study, “Digital Economy Payments: November 2022 U.S. Edition...
PYMNTS

75% of Hooters’ Virtual Customers Have Never Visited Flagship Brand

For a restaurant like Hooters, renowned for its distinct in-store experience, the recent embrace of virtual brands has not only leveraged the chain’s existing equipment and staff to drive additional sales but has also introduced it to countless new customers who had never eaten in there before. Marc Butler,...
PYMNTS

Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs

In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy