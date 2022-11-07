Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s basketball: Adam Miller and Murray State trio shine as Tigers scrape by in season opener
LSU’s opening game against Kansas City displayed some of the growing pains that fans expected to see heading into the season. There were times when it seemed like the Tigers were going to allow the game to slip away, but they managed to scrape by 74-63. There were certainly...
radionwtn.com
UCHS Principal Honored As Principal Of Year
Union City, Tenn.–As school leaders go, Jacob Cross ranks among the very best. The Union City High School Principal was recognized as the A.F. Bridges Principal of the Year for District 8 in a TSSAA West Regional meeting Wednesday in Jackson. Cross, who is in his 16th year as...
thunderboltradio.com
Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
WBBJ
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
Murray Ledger & Times
Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
KFVS12
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland. Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel. The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight. Several people have reported feeling it. According to the USGS, the first quake was...
WBBJ
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
thunderboltradio.com
Election Return Numbers for Obion County Contested Races
Several contested city and town races were on the ballot for Tuesday’s election in Obion County. In Union City, Hal Mosier gained a seat as Union City Councilman for Ward 1, defeating Cody Martin by a vote of 169-to-136. In Ward 4, Jim Rippy retained his Council seat with...
thunderboltradio.com
Voting Numbers for Contested Races in Fulton County
City Commissioners were decided in Fulton and Hickman during Tuesday’s election, along with a Fulton County Magistrate seat. In the race for District 4 Magistrate, it was Lace “Butch” Busby Jr. defeating Christopher Garrigus 139-to-100. In the race for Hickman City Commissioner, those taking a seat on...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
westkentuckystar.com
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
WBBJ
Chris Todd secures seat in state House of Representatives
JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 has ended. Republican nominee Chris Todd has secured the seat of District 73. Todd has served two previous terms for a total of four years. Todd says he’s excited for the next year and hopes to continue leading the people of Madison County in the right direction.
radionwtn.com
Lunch & Learn About Sulphur Well, Henry County’s First Tourist Attraction
Paris, Tenn.–Jane Gibson of Springville will be speaking on the history of the former Sulphur Well Resort at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur...
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
Comments / 0