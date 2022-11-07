Read full article on original website
WBBJ
First Chance for Snow Returning Saturday Morning, but Don’t Count on it!
A very challenging Forecast scenario is setting up across West Tennessee on Friday. Some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Nicole could reach as far west as Jackson Friday morning before the front pushes that system away Friday evening. The front could bring some light snow, flurries, cold rain or a brief wintry mix Saturday morning as well. There are many variables at play as far as… will the cold air move in quick enough Friday night and will there be enough moisture left behind after Nicole moves out to even produce any showers, let alone snow. This forecast likely will change as the set up develops and we will be watching things as they develop in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and you should monitor the situation as well. We will have the latest up to the minute details coming up below.
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested on Fifth Offense of Driving on Suspended License
A Union City man was taken into custody for a fifth offense of driving on a suspended license. Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle bearing Arkansas license plates, and operated by 61 year old Anthony A. Jones, of Nailing Drive. A drivers license...
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
radionwtn.com
Paris City Commission Has Female Majority For First Time
Paris, Tenn.–With election of newcomers Kathy Ray and Vickey Roberts to the Paris City Commission Tuesday, the panel now will have a majority of women. Vice Mayor Jackie Jones already is on the City Commission and with Mayor Carlton Gerrell not seeking re-election, the election of Ray and Roberts as the new Commission members was a done deal even before the votes were counted.
