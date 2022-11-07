A very challenging Forecast scenario is setting up across West Tennessee on Friday. Some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Nicole could reach as far west as Jackson Friday morning before the front pushes that system away Friday evening. The front could bring some light snow, flurries, cold rain or a brief wintry mix Saturday morning as well. There are many variables at play as far as… will the cold air move in quick enough Friday night and will there be enough moisture left behind after Nicole moves out to even produce any showers, let alone snow. This forecast likely will change as the set up develops and we will be watching things as they develop in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and you should monitor the situation as well. We will have the latest up to the minute details coming up below.

