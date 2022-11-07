A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO