smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
thunderboltradio.com
Election Return Numbers for Obion County Contested Races
Several contested city and town races were on the ballot for Tuesday’s election in Obion County. In Union City, Hal Mosier gained a seat as Union City Councilman for Ward 1, defeating Cody Martin by a vote of 169-to-136. In Ward 4, Jim Rippy retained his Council seat with...
WSMV
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
WBBJ
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
radionwtn.com
Lunch & Learn About Sulphur Well, Henry County’s First Tourist Attraction
Paris, Tenn.–Jane Gibson of Springville will be speaking on the history of the former Sulphur Well Resort at this week’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur...
thunderboltradio.com
Liquor By The Drink Passes in South Fulton; Fails in Obion
A split decision was made in Obion County pertaining to the referendum of liquor-by-the-drink in two municipalities. Final numbers from both early voting, and Tuesday’s election day voting, showed South Fulton voters casting ballots in favor of the alcohol measure, 353-to-194. In the Town of Obion, the opportunity to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/22 – 11/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
KFVS12
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland. Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel. The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight. Several people have reported feeling it. According to the USGS, the first quake was...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County election results
The cities of Dresden and Sharon elected a new mayor and aldermen while Greenfield voters elected two new members to the Board of Aldermen in Tuesday’s election. In Dresden, Mark Maddox will be the new mayor while new aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson will join longtime alderman Gwin Anderson on the city board.
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
kbsi23.com
Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
radionwtn.com
Paris City Commission Has Female Majority For First Time
Paris, Tenn.–With election of newcomers Kathy Ray and Vickey Roberts to the Paris City Commission Tuesday, the panel now will have a majority of women. Vice Mayor Jackie Jones already is on the City Commission and with Mayor Carlton Gerrell not seeking re-election, the election of Ray and Roberts as the new Commission members was a done deal even before the votes were counted.
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
newsleaderonline.com
Huntingdon Police Reports
Tracy Myles, 56 of Huntingdon, Jazz Johnson, 34 of Huntingdon, and Paula M. Cook, 43 of Huntingdon were all arrested and charged with simple possession and casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing to sell and intent to deliver on October 11th. A search warrant was issued on behalf of...
