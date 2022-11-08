Read full article on original website
Apple: COVID restrictions in China will slow iPhone deliveries
Apple said COVID-19 restrictions at a major factory in China will slow deliveries of iPhones ahead of the holidays. The tech company said in a statement on Sunday the facility in Zhengzhou is “currently operating at significantly reduced capacity” amid “strong demand” for iPhone products. “We...
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
September Slowdown: Overstocked US Sees Apparel Imports Fall
With brands and retailers increasingly concerned about tepid demand and high inventories heading into the holiday homestretch, the pace of U.S. apparel imports continued to decline in September, according to new data released Thursday by the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). Imports of apparel processed at U.S. ports of entry increased 16.89 percent year to date in September to 25.24 billion square meter equivalents (SME), down from the 20.58 percent gain in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 and a 24 percent increase in the first half of the year. Columbia...
October sales for Ford drop by 10% in US
During the month of October, Ford's truck and SUV sales in the United States dropped all across the board by 10%, according to the company.
kitco.com
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
CNBC
Gold near one-month peak with focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold steadied near a one-month peak on Wednesday, although prices were stuck in a tight range with gains curbed by an uptick in the dollar and investor caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,712.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also steady...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update
U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
US News and World Report
Germany's Parcel Industry Expects Fewer Deliveries This Christmas
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's parcel industry is expecting to deliver fewer packages to consumers during this year's Christmas season than the year before as inflation and rising energy costs push down demand, said the German package and logistics industry association BIEK. Around 415 million packages are expected to reach consumers...
Dow gains 1,200 points and Nasdaq surges 7% in blistering rally following October CPI report
US stocks soared as much as 7% on Thursday after a cool CPI report sparked hopes of a Fed pivot. US inflation was up 7.7% year-over-year in October, below the average economist estimates of 7.9%. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 31 basis points and the US dollar Index fell...
profarmer.com
After the Bell | October 25, 2022
Corn: December corn rose 4 3/4 cents to $6.86 1/4, the highest close since Oct. 19. Corn futures erased overnight declines and ended higher with support from soy complex strength and outside markets, as the U.S. dollar weakened sharply and crude oil firmed. Soybeans: November soybeans rose 10 cents to...
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 2% on dollar slide, technical buying
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped over 2% on Tuesday to firm above the key $1,700 per ounce level, boosted by a fall in the dollar and bond yields and technical buying, while market focus remained on U.S. inflation data later this week. Spot gold XAU= rose 2.2% to...
kitco.com
Gold sharply up as USDX, U.S. bond yields plummet after cooler CPI
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high and silver a 4.5-month high, following a U.S. inflation report that came in just a bit cooler than market expectations and in turn pushed the U.S. dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields sharply lower. December gold was last up $38.60 at $1,737.90 and December silver was up $0.323 at $21.66.
US inflation eases in October but still near decades-high
US consumer prices cooled in October but remained at decades-high levels, according to government data released Thursday, keeping the pressure on President Joe Biden as his Democratic party struggles to retain control of Congress. While headline data "surprised to the downside," consumer prices "remain uncomfortably high," said economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.
Pre-Thanksgiving Rail Strike Off the Table
One of the larger railroad unions to vote down a contract with carriers agreed to bump the deadline on the earliest it could strike to align with other labor groups in a move that could give workers more negotiating leverage and stave off congressional intervention. Status quo, or the cooling off period for workers and employers, allows for both sides to continue to work on resolving the contract dispute without the threat of a strike or lockout action. Status quo was originally set to end Nov. 19 for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), a unit of the...
