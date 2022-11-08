One of the larger railroad unions to vote down a contract with carriers agreed to bump the deadline on the earliest it could strike to align with other labor groups in a move that could give workers more negotiating leverage and stave off congressional intervention. Status quo, or the cooling off period for workers and employers, allows for both sides to continue to work on resolving the contract dispute without the threat of a strike or lockout action. Status quo was originally set to end Nov. 19 for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), a unit of the...

1 DAY AGO