Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Authorities respond to Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
WBBJ
First Chance for Snow Returning Saturday Morning, but Don’t Count on it!
A very challenging Forecast scenario is setting up across West Tennessee on Friday. Some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Nicole could reach as far west as Jackson Friday morning before the front pushes that system away Friday evening. The front could bring some light snow, flurries, cold rain or a brief wintry mix Saturday morning as well. There are many variables at play as far as… will the cold air move in quick enough Friday night and will there be enough moisture left behind after Nicole moves out to even produce any showers, let alone snow. This forecast likely will change as the set up develops and we will be watching things as they develop in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and you should monitor the situation as well. We will have the latest up to the minute details coming up below.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
WBBJ
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
radionwtn.com
Eagle Creek Substation Now Second Delivery Point For Power In Henry County
Paris, TN – It has been years in the making for Tennessee Valley Authority and the Paris Board of Public Utilities and now the Eagle Creek substation serves as a second delivery point for BPU to receive power for Henry County from TVA. Eagle Creek became energized on October...
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/22 – 11/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
WSMV
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
newsleaderonline.com
Huntingdon Police Reports
Tracy Myles, 56 of Huntingdon, Jazz Johnson, 34 of Huntingdon, and Paula M. Cook, 43 of Huntingdon were all arrested and charged with simple possession and casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing to sell and intent to deliver on October 11th. A search warrant was issued on behalf of...
z975.com
A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)
Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
newsleaderonline.com
Atwood fires city worker in called meeting
The Atwood City Board voted unanimously to terminate city employee Robert ‘Glynn’ Long during a special called meeting Friday evening, Oct. 28. This happened after a Carroll County General Sessions Court affidavit of complaint alleged Long was in violation of the Sex Offender Registry residential and work restrictions for working at Rogers Hydrant Service, which is within 1,000 feet of West Carroll Junior/Senior High School.
Comments / 0