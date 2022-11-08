Read full article on original website
WVNews
Interstate 79 accident slows traffic in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Traffic slowed on Interstate 79 southbound in Harrison County on Thursday evening as emergency crews responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents. The first accident occurred near mile marker 114, resulting in one person being transported for medical care, according to a Harrison-Taylor 911...
West Virginia man allegedly forces driver at knifepoint and drives him 2 1/2 hours, and threatens to drown him in lake
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him. On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS […]
WVNews
Update: North Elementary in Morgantown, West Virginia, taken off lockdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — North Elementary in Morgantown was given the all clear Thursday afternoon after going on lockdown due to reports of possible gunshots in the area. The lockdown was lifted, and it is believed that someone may have been hunting on private land a considerable distance...
Maidsville man dies during Monongalia County accident
A Maidsville man has reportedly died during a traffic accident in Monongalia County on Monday, according to the West Virginia State Police.
wtae.com
Driver taken to the hospital after tractor-trailer carrying tea crashes on I-79
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A driver was taken to the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash that shut down southbound Interstate 79 for several hours on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday near the South Fairmont exit in West Virginia. The road was shut down for hours...
Metro News
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WDTV
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
Camper fire spreads to hillside in Harrison County
A fire that started in a Harrison County mobile home has spread to a nearby hillside.
Bridgeport Police need help identifying 2 and vehicle after car break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened at the Meadowbrook Mall.
WDTV
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
WVNews
FYE at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia, indicates closure; mall official says store may relocate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pop culture store FYE is the latest store to indicate that they're closing at the Meadowbrook Mall's northeast end to make room for a giant incoming retailer that remains officially unnamed. However, mall officials have indicated that FYE's closure might not be the case.
Traffic in Morgantown to be impacted by Veterans Day Parade
Traffic and parking patterns will be altered in downtown Morgantown for the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, the Morgantown Police Department announced on Wednesday morning.
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo: 25 years in Garrett County and counting
SWANTON — Tri-State Gazebo Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business this year. The company was first established by Winston Miller and his father, Roy Miller. After spending time gaining experience at a gazebo shop in Tennessee, Winston Miller came back to Garrett County and started the business with his father in January 1997.
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
The Recorddelta
Morning fire causes traffic on S. Kanawha to be rerouted
BUCKHANNON — At approximately 10:05 a.m., a call for a structure fire was received by the Upshur County Emergency Communications Center. The notification reported a structure fire, located at 141 South Kanawha Street and multiple crews were dispatched to the scene. Tanner Smith Career Firefighter First Class and Emergency...
