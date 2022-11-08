MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO