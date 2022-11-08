ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVNews

Interstate 79 accident slows traffic in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Traffic slowed on Interstate 79 southbound in Harrison County on Thursday evening as emergency crews responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents. The first accident occurred near mile marker 114, resulting in one person being transported for medical care, according to a Harrison-Taylor 911...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WVNews

Tri-State Gazebo: 25 years in Garrett County and counting

SWANTON — Tri-State Gazebo Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business this year. The company was first established by Winston Miller and his father, Roy Miller. After spending time gaining experience at a gazebo shop in Tennessee, Winston Miller came back to Garrett County and started the business with his father in January 1997.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
The Recorddelta

Morning fire causes traffic on S. Kanawha to be rerouted

BUCKHANNON — At approximately 10:05 a.m., a call for a structure fire was received by the Upshur County Emergency Communications Center. The notification reported a structure fire, located at 141 South Kanawha Street and multiple crews were dispatched to the scene. Tanner Smith Career Firefighter First Class and Emergency...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

