wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
KAIRI Reacts To Verbal Exchange Between Asuka And IYO SKY On WWE Raw
The November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" saw the 24/7 Title thrown into the trash and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. However, many are still buzzing about the near one-minute promo battle in Japanese between Asuka and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The two went back and forth, as can be seen on Twitter, with the two helping to further the feud for Survivor Series: WarGames.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar Pitches First-Time-Ever Roman Reigns Match For WrestleMania 39
Since Roman Reigns became Universal Champion in the summer of 2020 he has defeated everyone that has stood in his way. His list of vanquished foes included stars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Finn Balor and now Logan Paul among others. As the list of the conquered increases, the list of potential fresh opponents gets smaller. However, one man thinks he has the solution.
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Signings Revealed As Part Of New Performance Center Class
A new crop of recruits has made its way to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE posted a video to its official YouTube channel. The new prospects stood before the "NXT" audience and are introduced one by one. The individuals that make up the group were recruited from a tryout that WWE held during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. An athlete-heavy group, the crop adheres to WWE's new vision for talent recruitment, which saw the company move away from traditional independent wrestlers in favor of other athletes and entertainers.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Choosing The Company Over WWE
An AEW star has discussed his reasoning for choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE. Since the inception of AEW in 2019, the wrestling landscape has changed and now the performers have a choice between two major promotions. Anthony Ogogo is an accomplished professional boxer who is an Olympic medalist. He...
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Women’s History Made At Crown Jewel
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has touted WWE Crown Jewel as another page in the history books. McMahon took to Twitter to point out that Heather McLaughlin was WWE’s first female photographer to be ringside for a show in Saudi Arabia. Praising the other women who were part...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya On What Swayed Her To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Saraya joined AEW in September after nearly a decade in WWE, and now she's preparing to return to the ring after five years in retirement. Fans are still wondering what led to her joining the newer promotion. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Sessions," Saraya explained her decision to Renee Paquette.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Cobb Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Shows
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is currently touring in New Zealand and Australia with its TAMASHII brand, but it appears one prominent talent has had to bow out of several scheduled shows over the next few days. The company announced today that Jeff Cobb will no longer be present for the company's November 11 show in Cristchurch, New Zealand, or November 13 in Sydney, Australia, citing "personal reasons" as the cause of his absence.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Issues Correction On AEW Dynamite Promo
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" finally shed light on Saraya's in-ring status, as the former WWE star announced in a passionate promo that she was cleared to compete and ready to resume her in-ring career. Unfortunately for Saraya, she was on such a roll that she at one point started talking about wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, which is actually one of the few major venues she hasn't wrestled in.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Is Perplexed By Austin Theory's MITB Cash-In
The wrestling world was left stunned during Monday's "WWE Raw" as Austin Theory tried and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins' United States Championship, bringing an end to that period of his career. This all went down in the main event segment of the show, and should have been a major talking point, but during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said that they might not "want to remember what happened" in that moment.
wrestleview.com
WWE’s plans on returning to Saudi Arabia; Crown Jewel notes
According to PWInsider, the current plan for WWE to return to Saudi Arabia is May 2023, with an exact date soon to be finalized. It was said that WWE did their best viewership for an event emanating from Saudi Arabia to date. Furthermore, it was noted that WWE and Saudi Arabia where thrilled with how Crown Jewel went down on Saturday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Another First for WWE In Saudi Arabia
WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin became the first-ever female photographer to shoot ringside at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia last weekend for Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s female presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend. While McLaughlin shot photos from ringside, referees Aja Smith and Jessika Carr officiated some of the matches, while RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley, and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Addresses Possible Fantasy Match Against Sasha Banks
The "forbidden door" has drastically changed the professional wrestling landscape over the last two years, with All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment linking up with other companies on several occasions. AEW forged a working relationship with Impact Wrestling and continues to feature talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Meanwhile, WWE collaborated with Impact earlier this year when then-Knockouts Champion Mickie James entered the 2022 Royal Rumble, and more recently, Japan's Pro Wrestling Noah announced it will host a match between the Great Muta and current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura early next year. And while AEW and WWE have yet to collaborate with one another, that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy booking matches between the two companies.
wrestleview.com
24/7 Championship Thrown Away; Women’s WarGames Match Set For Survivor Series
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke on Monday’s WWE Raw to win the 24/7 Championship. In a backstage segment with Damage CTRL, Cross attempted to throw the belt in the garbage. However the it landed by the trash can instead. This appears to signal the end of the 24/7 Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
