Thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted in Kalamazoo County before results are final
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Absentee ballots from the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo -- the county’s largest population centers -- have not been counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Once counted, they could change the outcome of elections compared to earlier vote totals reported by the county. A...
wtvbam.com
Branch County Commissioners name Weigt to Maple Lawn Board replacing Montgomery
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners appointed Steve Weigt to the Maple Lawn Board on a 4-1 vote Tuesday after there was a tie vote during the last meeting. Commissioners Jon Houtz, Tom Matthew, Leonard Kolcz and Tim Stoll voted for Weight while Randall Hazelbaker...
wtvbam.com
Branch County voters overwhelmingly reject Maple Lawn millage question
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters gave a big thumbs down to a five year millage request for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation on Tuesday. The request was trounced by almost 2,900 votes with 9,193 voting no while 6,280 said yes. The millage was requested...
Live: Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters across Jackson County are casting their ballots in Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election to decide the fate of candidates seeking seats in the Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, county commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of...
threeriversnews.com
Allen defeats Moreland for At-Large city seat
THREE RIVERS — In one of the most closely-watched races in the city, the race to fill Daryl Griffith’s seat on the Three Rivers City Commission has a winner. Lucas Allen, an Iraq War veteran and nonprofit advisor, defeated his write-in challengers in a fairly comfortable victory, garnering 1,128 votes to 401 total write-in votes in unofficial results.
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
wtvbam.com
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
wtvbam.com
Maple Lawn officials express disappointment in Tuesday’s millage defeat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Officials for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation are expressing disappointment after Branch County voters overwhelmingly said no to a five year millage request that would have been used to help fund the operation of the facility. The request to raise $1-point-6 million annually...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
wtvbam.com
Stolte case involving alleged pellet shooting bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater area man who is facing three charges after allegedly shooting a woman with pellets from an air rifle last month was bound over to Branch County Circuit Court on Tuesday. 49-year-old Richard Stolte waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
wtvbam.com
Power restoration efforts continue after Saturday’s strong winds
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Saturday’s windy weather which featured gusts as high as 45 mph at the Branch County Memorial Airport caused over 800 Consumers Energy customers in Branch County to lose their power. As of Monday morning, 205 customers were out in Branch County, another 479 were...
Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County
Firefighters battled the fire for nearly six hours, saying the house and everything inside are completely destroyed.
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
wkzo.com
1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
10 Months Later: What’s Happening With Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Tavern?
At the start of 2022, we noticed some changes were finally starting to take place at Kalamazoo's infamous Gull Road Tavern. The building has sat unused for close to 10 years, so when construction crews started working on the building at 5001 Gull Road in Kalamazoo we couldn't help but get excited!
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin
Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin, 80, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6, 2022, following a long illness. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ken’s life and share memories Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the 4-H Cabin, Branch County Fairgrounds, 262 S. Sprague St, Coldwater. There will be a meal following the service.
