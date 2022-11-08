Read full article on original website
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
Sandoz announces further investment in key manufacturing facility in Austria, to support increased global demand for essential antibiotics
EUR 50m planned investment to support increased manufacturing capacity for finished dosage form penicillins, the leading class of antibiotics worldwide. New project brings total planned investment into Sandoz antibiotics network across Europe to over EUR 250 million. Technology upgrades at Kundl site will help to meet increasing global penicillins demand...
China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
Time for new approaches to US-Mexico corn trade
As the world reels from the latest supply chain disruption, there is a growing movement internationally to rebuild resilience by increasing domestic production of food for local markets. This is a time for new solutions; unfortunately, there is growing pressure on trade officials to lock in business-as-usual approaches in this new era. Trade will always be an element of sustainable food supplies. However, given the turmoil and supply disruptions in international markets in recent years, some countries are making plans to diversify the sources and types of production needed to feed their people.
Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands.
Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit
PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Archer Aviation Plans to Build 250 Air Taxis in 2025
(Reuters) - Archer Aviation Inc said it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years, after setting a goal of getting its aircraft certified by the end of 2024. "In our first year, we will build 250 aircraft, our second...
80 Million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a "new blue ocean" for the Internet of Things industry
"New energy vehicle charging piles" Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
China's COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at air show
BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country's biggest air show. China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing,...
CDB Aviation Leases 6 Airbus320neo to Air India
CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, signed lease agreements for a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft with India’s leading airline, Air India. The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023. “Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely...
EPCOR to provide APU maintenance support for Eastern Airlines Technic Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 fleet
According to the agreement, EPCOR will provide maintenance support for China Eastern Airlines Boeing 787 fleet fitted with Pratt & Whitney APS5000Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). EPCOR, the AFI KLM E&M center for the repair of APUs and pneumatic components, has signed an exclusive contract with China Eastern Airlines, China’s second-largest carrier. According to the agreement, EPCOR will provide maintenance support for China Eastern Airlines Boeing 787 fleet fitted with Pratt & Whitney APS5000Auxiliary Power Units (APUs). EPCOR is a licensed and OEM warranty-approved Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney Canada (former HSPS) Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) repair center.
Asia airline travel underpinned by 2023 forward bookings -industry body
BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A rebound in Asian airline travel is "doing well" going into 2023 based on forward bookings, Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), said on Thursday.
Airport Solar Power market share to record robust growth through 2028
The latest research study on the Airport Solar Power market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
Chipmaker TSMC Plans Arizona Factory Expansion
(Reuters) - TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that...
Chromium Oxide Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Chromium Oxide Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Chromium Oxide. Report Features Details. Product Name Chromium Oxide. Process Included Chromium Oxide Production From Reduction Process. Segments Covered.
Collins Aerospace wins 15-year On-Site Support agreement for China Southern Airlines fleet
Collins Aerospace, with this contract, will extend its onsite inventory management services to most of China Southern Airlines’ Integrated Drive Generator and generator capabilities. Collins Aerospace, one of the world’s largest suppliers of aerospace products, has announced a contract extension of the company’s currently ongoing 10-year On-Site Support agreement...
Coty’s Small China Footprint Offers Both Potential and Protection, Says CEO Sue Nabi
COVID-19 lockdowns in China are weighing on the Estée Lauder Cos. earnings, but competitor Coty Inc. believes its small footprint in the country offers both protection and potential. China makes up just 4 percent of Coty’s net revenues, according to chief executive officer Sue Nabi, and while fragrance is doing well, the beauty company is planning to expand its makeup and skin care presence in the country once the lockdowns have eased. Coty recently told investors that in the skin care arena, its plan is to focus on Asia skin care pure players and also Lancaster, which is already in Asia...
Optomec and Acme Manufacturing Showcase First Automated Workcell for Adaptive Repair of Turbine Parts at Formnext
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Optomec Inc., a leader in 3D metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions and Acme Manufacturing, the global leader of robotic material removal systems, have partnered to produce an industry first, fully automated work cell initially optimized for repairing aviation compressor blades made of titanium. The turnkey work cell is the product of a two-year collaboration between the companies working with input from commercial maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and US DoD repair centers for aircraft engines. The automated work cell has a repair capacity of 85,000 titanium compressor blades per year and provides a compelling ROI when compared to traditional CNC machines and manual TIG welding. Technologies used in the automated work cell, are commercially available today and have been certified by civil aviation authorities around the world. Optomec will be exhibiting at Formnext in Frankfurt, November 15-18 in stand #12.0 E129. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005921/en/ ACME Turnkey Aerospace Blade Repair System and Blade Repair process. (Photo: Business Wire)
