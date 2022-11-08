Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn’t in ‘Deadpool 3,’ But He ‘Would Do Anything for That Woman’

As of right now, Taylor Swift isn’t going to be making a cameo in the next Deadpool movie — but never say never. Ryan Reynolds , who stars in the franchise’s titular role, gushed about the pop star in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) interview and said that the door is always open for her to join the cast.

“Are you kidding me?” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at a red carpet event for his new film Spirited when asked whether he’d consider casting Swift. “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Reynolds and Blake Lively, his wife and fellow Hollywood superstar, have been friends with the 11-time Grammy winner for years. Swift famously included each of the names of the couple’s three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — in her Folklore single “Betty,” and featured an audio clip of James’ voice in her Reputation track “Gorgeous.”

Last year, the “Anti-Hero” singer even went trick-or-treating with the Reynolds-Lively clan dressed up as a squirrel. And in 2016, she borrowed Reynolds’ actual Deadpool suit for her Halloween costume.

With Swift being such a close family friend, it’s basically a given that the Free Guy star, Lively and their three children ( soon to be four! ) are loving Midnights just as much as the rest of the world. Reynolds told ET that they’re “obsessed” with Swift’s newest record, which has sold nearly 2 million album units and has set unprecedented chart records since dropping Oct. 21.

“Oh my God, yes,” Reynolds said. “All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much. I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

He’d also spoken about his family’s love for Swift with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle a day prior, confessing that he’d be joining Lively and the kids for a “ Midnights dance party” on the porch right after the interview concluded. “That’s like a religion in our house,” he shared.

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time, they just thought Taylor’s like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” Reynolds added. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh this isn’t a hobby.’”

Check out Ryan Reynolds’ SiriusXM interview below.