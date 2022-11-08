ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings

Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN

Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Power rankings: Bills tumble after Week 9

Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 9:. Buffalo took a hard fall in Week 9. It was bad enough to lose to the New York Jets, but to also have Josh Allen sustain an injury to his UCL — elbow injury — is enough to unseat them as the second-best team in the NFL. If Buffalo can weather the storm, they are still favorites in the AFC.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Get Encouraging Injury News On Josh Allen

Over the weekend, the Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season - this time at the hands of the New York Jets. The Jets defense harassed star quarterback Josh Allen, forcing him to throw two pivotal interceptions. After taking a beating for the better part of 60 minutes, Allen suffered what appeared to be an elbow injury.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves suffered on the Bills’ final drive of the game. His status is uncertain for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury may not keep him off the field for any missed time.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense

Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Bills' Josh Allen doesn't practice; playing status uncertain

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for a second straight day as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Allen did briefly walk out of the team's field house wearing a sleeve on his right arm, but he was not in practice attire. Allen did not participate at all in Wednesday's practice but was out on the field with the team during the portion closed to the media.
BUFFALO, NY

