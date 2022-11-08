ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for a second straight day as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Allen did briefly walk out of the team's field house wearing a sleeve on his right arm, but he was not in practice attire. Allen did not participate at all in Wednesday's practice but was out on the field with the team during the portion closed to the media.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO