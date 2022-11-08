Read full article on original website
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
atozsports.com
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
ESPN
Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Power rankings: Bills tumble after Week 9
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 9:. Buffalo took a hard fall in Week 9. It was bad enough to lose to the New York Jets, but to also have Josh Allen sustain an injury to his UCL — elbow injury — is enough to unseat them as the second-best team in the NFL. If Buffalo can weather the storm, they are still favorites in the AFC.
Bills Reportedly Get Encouraging Injury News On Josh Allen
Over the weekend, the Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season - this time at the hands of the New York Jets. The Jets defense harassed star quarterback Josh Allen, forcing him to throw two pivotal interceptions. After taking a beating for the better part of 60 minutes, Allen suffered what appeared to be an elbow injury.
Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves suffered on the Bills’ final drive of the game. His status is uncertain for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury may not keep him off the field for any missed time.
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 10 vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are ditching teal for their road trip to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed it’ll be white jerseys over black pants for the away game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Jaguars previously wore their white-over-black look for both...
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
ESPN
Bills' Josh Allen doesn't practice; playing status uncertain
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for a second straight day as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Allen did briefly walk out of the team's field house wearing a sleeve on his right arm, but he was not in practice attire. Allen did not participate at all in Wednesday's practice but was out on the field with the team during the portion closed to the media.
