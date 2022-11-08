Read full article on original website
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
Ross Garnaut thinks Australia can become a low-carbon superpower; Clive Hamilton is not convinced
Ross Garnaut is a big beast in the Australian climate policy world, and a Labor favourite since his days as economic adviser to Bob Hawke. His 2008 Climate Change Review shifted the dial on policy, encouraging the Rudd and Gillard governments to pursue carbon pricing laws. He fell out of favour when the Coalition, led by Tony Abbott and dominated by climate science deniers, defeated the Labor government in 2013 on the back of a carbon price scare campaign. Now he is back with a follow-up to Superpower: Australia’s Low-Carbon Opportunity (2019), an optimistic vision to turn Australia into “a...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
U.S. climate envoy Kerry launches carbon offset plan
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday announced the creation of a carbon offset plan that would help developing countries speed their transition away from fossil fuels.
Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
NASDAQ
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
CNBC
UK's first large-scale lithium refinery chooses location as race for 'white gold' intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
Wednesday's letters: Losing China, teaching true history, cooling planet
In the New York Times on Nov. 1, Thomas Friedman warned that China is “losing America,” citing a survey showing more than 80% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China. The Chinese can equally claim that “America is losing China” as a survey shows that less than...
African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP
African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent. A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20% hit to their expected GDP by 2050.
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
Argentina mining sector threatened by shortage of key imports, industry group says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s mining sector could be forced to shut if the government does not remove barriers to importing key supplies, the country’s CAEM mining chamber said on Wednesday.
BBC
COP27: Seychelles student fears country could disappear
"To think that your home, all you've ever known, could just be gone - can you imagine that?" An international student at Aberystwyth University has spoken of the "terrifying" impact climate change is having on her country. Nathalia Lawen, 21, is attending the COP27 summit in Egypt as part of...
US News and World Report
African Nations Tell COP27 Fossil Fuels Will Tackle Poverty
SHARM EL-SHEIK (Reuters) -African nations must be allowed to develop fossil fuel resources to help lift their people out of poverty, governments said at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, which welcomed leaders of oil and gas companies sidelined at previous talks. Pressure to leave hydrocarbons in the ground has...
kalkinemedia.com
Sneak peek into Loyal Lithium’s (ASX:LLI) $4.5M placement to fuel lithium exploration
Loyal Lithium, earlier known as Monger Gold, is committed to advancing its lithium project portfolio in tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. The Company received strong demand for its AU$4.5 million placement meant to expedite lithium exploration. The strong reception by domestic and international investors speaks volumes about their interest...
How dash for African oil and gas could wipe out Congo basin tropical forests
The area of land given over to oil and gas extraction in Africa is set to quadruple, threatening to wipe out a third of the dense tropical forests in the Congo basin and accelerate the climate breakdown, a report warns. Almost 10% of the African continent is already covered by...
