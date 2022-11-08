ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change

Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
TheConversationAU

Ross Garnaut thinks Australia can become a low-carbon superpower; Clive Hamilton is not convinced

Ross Garnaut is a big beast in the Australian climate policy world, and a Labor favourite since his days as economic adviser to Bob Hawke. His 2008 Climate Change Review shifted the dial on policy, encouraging the Rudd and Gillard governments to pursue carbon pricing laws. He fell out of favour when the Coalition, led by Tony Abbott and dominated by climate science deniers, defeated the Labor government in 2013 on the back of a carbon price scare campaign. Now he is back with a follow-up to Superpower: Australia’s Low-Carbon Opportunity (2019), an optimistic vision to turn Australia into “a...
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
The Independent

African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP

African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent. A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20% hit to their expected GDP by 2050.
Axios

John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance

The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
BBC

COP27: Seychelles student fears country could disappear

"To think that your home, all you've ever known, could just be gone - can you imagine that?" An international student at Aberystwyth University has spoken of the "terrifying" impact climate change is having on her country. Nathalia Lawen, 21, is attending the COP27 summit in Egypt as part of...
US News and World Report

African Nations Tell COP27 Fossil Fuels Will Tackle Poverty

SHARM EL-SHEIK (Reuters) -African nations must be allowed to develop fossil fuel resources to help lift their people out of poverty, governments said at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, which welcomed leaders of oil and gas companies sidelined at previous talks. Pressure to leave hydrocarbons in the ground has...

